A pair of Aggie golfers are claiming CUSA All-Academic Honors





DALLAS This season, the NM State women's golf program was exceptional not only on the course, but also in the classroom. On Thursday, Conference USA announced that both Angela Garvin And Emma Bos were named to the league's all-academic teams, which honor five first-team selections and five second-team selections for their academic and athletic achievements this season. To be eligible for CUSA's first All-Academic team, nominees must have a cumulative grade point average of 3.9, have competed in 75% of the team's scheduled tournaments this season and be at least a sophomore . Garvin, a graduate student from Feeding Hills, Massachusetts, currently has a 4.0 grade point average in her pursuit of a Master of Business Administration degree. This season, Garvin was a regular member of the Aggie lineup and her season was highlighted by a CUSA Golfer of the Week selection after finishing in third place at the Golf Iconic Classic in early October. In total, she has four top-20 finishes, including most recently at the GCU Invitational, when she finished two under par and tied for thirteen.e place while helping the Aggies earn their first team win since 2022. Bunch, a sophomore from Lynge, Denmark, currently has a 4.0 GPA in biochemistry and adds to her long list of CUSA honors this season. To date, Bunch has been named CUSA Golfer of the Week five times and is currently on a streak of four consecutive individual titles, a feat never accomplished by any Aggie golfer in program history. Bunch currently sits at No. 46 in Scoreboard's individual collegiate rankings and has recorded 19 consecutive rounds of par or better. Most recently, Bunch posted a score of 207 (-9) in three rounds at the Wyoming Cowgirl Classic to capture the solo title. This season, Bunch has achieved a total of six top-three finishes and maintains a scoring average of 70.3 over 27 rounds. Garvin, Bunch and the rest of the Aggies will next compete in Magnolia, Texas, where they will take the field at the 2024 Conference USA Championships at High Meadow Golf Club on April 15-17. For complete coverage of NM State Women's Golf, follow us on Twitter (@NMStateWGolf), Instagram (@NMStateWGolf) and Facebook (NM State Women's Golf). You can also follow Aggie Women's Golf at NMStateSports.com. ##NM State##

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nmstatesports.com/news/2024/4/11/womens-golf-pair-of-aggie-golfers-claim-cusa-all-academic-honors.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos