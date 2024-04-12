FSU Football starting DB Greedy Vance plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal





Florida State football defenseman Greedy Vance plans to enter the transfer portal, by On3s Hayes Fawcett and Vance's Instagram. He has one year of eligibility remaining. Vance played in 12 games over the course of two seasons at Louisville. He then transferred to FSU in December 2021. During his final two seasons in Tallahassee, the Florida State DB played in 27 games. Vance made an immediate impact in 2022 with three interceptions, five passes defended and 16 total tackles. He continued that trend in 2023 with another interception, four passes defended and 18 total tackles. READ MORE: ESPN names FSU Football's Mike Norvell as top-5 head coach heading into 2024 The New Orleans, Louisiana native had the difficult task of playing against Alabama transfer Earl Little Jr. to compete for the starting role at the nickel position. Originally from Ft. Lauderdale, Little Jr. was convinced to leave Florida State by former Alabama head coach Nick Saban. There he played in 11 games and recorded two tackles. Coming out of high school, the Crimson Tide transfer was the nation's fifth-ranked cornerback (On3) and the eighth-best prospect in the state of Florida. He was ranked as a four-star recruit by 247Sports as both a high school and transfer prospect. While this move seems to show that head coach Mike Norvell and the defensive staff have confidence in Little Jr. at nickel, there's no question they're losing veteran depth with 39 games of experience at the Division 1 level. Keep up Nole Game Day for more Florida State football coverage throughout the spring. Follow NoleGameday on and Tweet, Facebook, Instagram, And TikTok

