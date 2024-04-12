Live results Michigan vs. Boston College, 2024 Frozen Four hockey semifinal highlights

The ice opens up during 4-on-4 play, and Boston College took advantage. The Eagles scored two goals in 49 seconds in the second period, helping Boston College punch their ticket to the NCAA championship.

Will Smith scored two goals to lead No. 1 Boston College to a 4-0 victory over Michigan in the Frozen Four semifinals. It is the twelfth championship appearance for the Eagles as they seek their sixth national title.

Boston College (34-5-1) took an early lead, but Michigan (23-15-3) had the advantage in the shot column. The Wolverines defeated the Eagles 32-22 over three periods.

Nevertheless, Jacob Fowler stood tall in the goal and refused to allow a shot past him. The freshman goaltender finished with 32 saves.

Gabe Perreault scored one goal and two assists, and Cutter Gauthier scored a goal.

Boston College will play No. 3 Denver in the NCAA Championship on Saturday, April 13.

Score Michigan vs. Boston College

1 2 3 F Boston College 1 2 1 4 Michigan 0 0 0 0

(All times Eastern).

Final: Boston College 4, Michigan 0

11:03 PM:Boston College gets a heavy penalty that ultimately results in a goal. Michigan will continue the power play.

11:00 PM:GOAL! Gabe Perreault wraps around the net and puts the puck behind the Michigan goalie2:57 remaining. Boston College leads 4-0.

10:56 PM:Barczewski spreads out to make another save, this one on a Leonard breakaway.

Second period: Boston College 3, Michigan 0

10:26 PM:GOAL! CutterGauthier takes the puck and scores on a breakaway, giving the Eagles a 3-0 lead with 6:46 left in the second period.

10:25 PM:GOAL! Smith scores his second goal of the evening. He backhands the puck from behind the net through the Michigan defenseman's feet and through Barczewski's five-hole. Boston College leads 2-0.

10:24 PM:And there's even more 4-on-4 action as Michigan gets a tripping penalty.

10:23 PM:Michigan gets going again with about eight minutes to play in the second period.

10:15 PM:It's still a fast-paced match with plenty of shots on target from both sides. Michigan still leads that statistic at 12-8, but remains winless.

10:08 PM:Michigan continues the power play as Boston College commits an interference penalty. Michigan is the best power play team in the country. BC leads 1-0 with 15:55 to go.

10:05 PM:Barczewski saved! The Michigan goalie stretches to stop Leonard's slick stickwork.

First period: Boston College 1, Michigan 0

9:44 PM:It's another failed power play for the Eagles. Less than two minutes to play in the first period

9:38 PM:Not long after, the Wolverines receive a tripping penalty.

9:37 PM:Both penalties are killed without allowing a goal.

9:34 PM:Boston College gets a hooking penalty. It will be 4-on-4 for 1:25 before Michigan gets the man advantage.

9:32 PM:The first power play of the game goes to Boston College. The Wolverines are called to board. It will be 5 against 4 for two minutes.

9:21 PM:Both sides played at great speed for eight minutes of play. Michigan beats Boston College 6-1, but the Eagles are up 1-0.

9:12 PM:GOAL! Will Smith scores an easy goal off a feed from Ryan Leonard during the 2-on-1 breakaway. Boston College leads 1-0 with 18:40 left in the first period.

9:12 PM:Michigan already with a shot off the post and challenged Fowler.

9:11 pm:Puck is dropped and the semi-finals have begun.

8:48 PM:Michigan's lineup card:

Boston College's lineup card:

Start time Michigan vs. Boston College

The Frozen Four kicks off at 8:30 PM ET from the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota.

How to watch Michigan vs. Want to check out Boston College?

TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Livestream (US): ESPN+, Fubo

ESPN+, Livestream (Canada):TSN+

All three Frozen Four games, including the championship, can be viewed on ESPN2. Cord cutters can stream the game on ESPN+ orFubo, which offers a free trial, in the United States. Canadian viewers can stream the game on TSN+.

Where is the 2024 Frozen Four?

Place : St. Paul, Minnesota

St. Paul, Minnesota Location:Xcel Energy Center

