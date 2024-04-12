Sports
Live results Michigan vs. Boston College, 2024 Frozen Four hockey semifinal highlights
The ice opens up during 4-on-4 play, and Boston College took advantage. The Eagles scored two goals in 49 seconds in the second period, helping Boston College punch their ticket to the NCAA championship.
Will Smith scored two goals to lead No. 1 Boston College to a 4-0 victory over Michigan in the Frozen Four semifinals. It is the twelfth championship appearance for the Eagles as they seek their sixth national title.
Boston College (34-5-1) took an early lead, but Michigan (23-15-3) had the advantage in the shot column. The Wolverines defeated the Eagles 32-22 over three periods.
Nevertheless, Jacob Fowler stood tall in the goal and refused to allow a shot past him. The freshman goaltender finished with 32 saves.
Gabe Perreault scored one goal and two assists, and Cutter Gauthier scored a goal.
Boston College will play No. 3 Denver in the NCAA Championship on Saturday, April 13.
WATCH:2024 Frozen Four LIVE on Fubo
Score Michigan vs. Boston College
|1
|2
|3
|F
|Boston College
|1
|2
|1
|4
|Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
Michigan vs. Boston College live results, highlights from 2024NCAA Frozen Four
(All times Eastern).
Final: Boston College 4, Michigan 0
11:03 PM:Boston College gets a heavy penalty that ultimately results in a goal. Michigan will continue the power play.
11:00 PM:GOAL! Gabe Perreault wraps around the net and puts the puck behind the Michigan goalie2:57 remaining. Boston College leads 4-0.
WRAP AROUND!!!!!
ESPN2#MFrozenFour X @BC_MHockey pic.twitter.com/gQCGVzzSwe
NCAA Ice Hockey (@NCAAIceHockey) April 12, 2024
10:56 PM:Barczewski spreads out to make another save, this one on a Leonard breakaway.
Second period: Boston College 3, Michigan 0
10:26 PM:GOAL! CutterGauthier takes the puck and scores on a breakaway, giving the Eagles a 3-0 lead with 6:46 left in the second period.
HOW WE FEEL, EAGLES?!!
ESPN#MFrozenFour X @BC_MHockey pic.twitter.com/qUvSITIM4M
NCAA Ice Hockey (@NCAAIceHockey) April 12, 2024
10:25 PM:GOAL! Smith scores his second goal of the evening. He backhands the puck from behind the net through the Michigan defenseman's feet and through Barczewski's five-hole. Boston College leads 2-0.
WILL SMITH WITH THE BANK SHOT.
ESPN#MFrozenFour X @BC_MHockey pic.twitter.com/8tlHUZFaR1
NCAA Ice Hockey (@NCAAIceHockey) April 12, 2024
10:24 PM:And there's even more 4-on-4 action as Michigan gets a tripping penalty.
10:23 PM:Michigan gets going again with about eight minutes to play in the second period.
10:15 PM:It's still a fast-paced match with plenty of shots on target from both sides. Michigan still leads that statistic at 12-8, but remains winless.
10:08 PM:Michigan continues the power play as Boston College commits an interference penalty. Michigan is the best power play team in the country. BC leads 1-0 with 15:55 to go.
10:05 PM:Barczewski saved! The Michigan goalie stretches to stop Leonard's slick stickwork.
WHAT A RESCUE
ESPN2#MFrozenFour X @umichhockey pic.twitter.com/3YDLUc6OWY
NCAA Ice Hockey (@NCAAIceHockey) April 12, 2024
First period: Boston College 1, Michigan 0
9:44 PM:It's another failed power play for the Eagles. Less than two minutes to play in the first period
9:38 PM:Not long after, the Wolverines receive a tripping penalty.
9:37 PM:Both penalties are killed without allowing a goal.
9:34 PM:Boston College gets a hooking penalty. It will be 4-on-4 for 1:25 before Michigan gets the man advantage.
9:32 PM:The first power play of the game goes to Boston College. The Wolverines are called to board. It will be 5 against 4 for two minutes.
9:21 PM:Both sides played at great speed for eight minutes of play. Michigan beats Boston College 6-1, but the Eagles are up 1-0.
9:12 PM:GOAL! Will Smith scores an easy goal off a feed from Ryan Leonard during the 2-on-1 breakaway. Boston College leads 1-0 with 18:40 left in the first period.
WILL SMITH, DUHHHHHHH!!!!!
ESPN2 #MFrozenFour X @BC_MHockey pic.twitter.com/GIGSWykO5j
NCAA Ice Hockey (@NCAAIceHockey) April 12, 2024
9:12 PM:Michigan already with a shot off the post and challenged Fowler.
9:11 pm:Puck is dropped and the semi-finals have begun.
8:48 PM:Michigan's lineup card:
Tonight's lines pic.twitter.com/pc4OVF0Gbf
Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) April 11, 2024
Boston College's lineup card:
Frozen Four National Semi-Final | Connections and lines
ESPN2
https://t.co/5s2DsDrbpC
@WEEI 850 hours
https://t.co/IvfeVxS6JX
https://t.co/v35a54lZf2 pic.twitter.com/S0hCsn44Ix
BC Men's Hockey (@BC_MHockey) April 11, 2024
Start time Michigan vs. Boston College
The Frozen Four kicks off at 8:30 PM ET from the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota.
How to watch Michigan vs. Want to check out Boston College?
- TV channel:ESPN2
- Livestream (US):ESPN+,Fubo
- Livestream (Canada):TSN+
All three Frozen Four games, including the championship, can be viewed on ESPN2. Cord cutters can stream the game on ESPN+ orFubo, which offers a free trial, in the United States. Canadian viewers can stream the game on TSN+.
Where is the 2024 Frozen Four?
- Place:St. Paul, Minnesota
- Location:Xcel Energy Center
Odds Michigan vs. Boston College
- Michigan:+140
- Boston College:-185
- O/U:7.0
Boston College is the favorite, according to BetMGM.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.sportingnews.com/us/college/news/michigan-boston-college-live-score-updates-2024-frozen-four/653ff362fbf012fa6fe9b32f
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Live results Michigan vs. Boston College, 2024 Frozen Four hockey semifinal highlights
- Apple's home robot?Reasons why selling is difficult
- Taiwan and China can resolve their differences, says former president after meeting with Xi | WTAQ News Discussion | 97.5 FM 1360 AM
- In a fight over basic necessities in Jokowi, three people are injured
- NYPD to crack down on negligent cops by banning shorts, white turtlenecks and cargo pants
- Microsoft is trying to convince Windows 10 users to upgrade with a full-screen prompt
- Global Responsibility: A Path to a Connected Future
- Vietnamese billionaire sentenced to death for $44 billion fraud | BBC News
- Luxury Streetwear 9dcc Nines Program Fuses Fashion and Blockchain Technology
- Apple soars on reports of plans to overhaul Macs with in-house chips focused on AI
- Global tourism investment trends and opportunities
- Hopes for new coronavirus infection 'milestone' dashed by record death toll