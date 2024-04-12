Table tennis showcase with Paralympic gold medalist







A heart-warming event has taken place at the National Spinal Injury Center at Stoke Mandeville Hospital, the birthplace of the Paralympic Games. Jack Silberston, 18, a patient undergoing rehabilitation, was greeted by members of his beloved table tennis club, along with none other than Paralympic gold medalist Will Bayley. The visit was aimed at highlighting the therapeutic benefits of sport in rehabilitation and mental health. Jack Silberston, an avid table tennis player before his injury, found solace and motivation in his favorite sport. His club, aware of his passion, supported him during his stay in the rehabilitation center. Their visit not only brought a sense of joy to Jack, but also served as a source of inspiration for other patients undergoing similar challenges. “Sports have always been my passion, and table tennis has been my escape,” Jack said. “It's great to have Will Bayley here today. It shows that no matter what obstacles we face, there is always a way forward, and that sport can play a vital role in that journey.” Will Bayley, who won gold in table tennis at the Paralympics, understands first-hand the transformative power of sport. “It is incredibly humbling to be here today. Seeing Jack's determination and the support of his club underlines the importance of community and resilience in overcoming adversity,” Bayley noted. The event not only celebrated Jack's journey, but also highlighted the wider significance of sport for rehabilitation and mental wellbeing. Studies have consistently shown the positive impact of physical activity on both physical and mental health, especially for individuals undergoing rehabilitation for back injuries. Kirsten Hart, clinical specialist physiotherapist at the National Spinal Injury Centre, highlighted the therapeutic benefits of sports participation. “Practicing sporting activities not only aids in physical recovery but also plays an important role in boosting morale, self-confidence and overall well-being,” she explained. “Events like these serve as powerful reminders of the healing potential of sport and the importance of social support in the rehabilitation process.” As Jack Silberston continues his journey to recovery, the support of his table tennis club and the inspiration from Will Bayley's visit will no doubt serve as a guide. Their visit not only brought smiles to the faces of patients at the rehabilitation centre, but also highlighted the enduring spirit of resilience and the transformative power of sport in overcoming life's challenges. Stoke Mandeville, April 9, 2024

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bucks.radio/news/local-news/table-tennis-showcase-with-paralympic-gold-medalist/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos