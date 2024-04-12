AAC boss says there's 'room for more' college football after the season





Incoming American Athletic Conference commissioner Tim Pernetti, who will serve on the College Football Playoff management committee, said the evolution of the sport's postseason is “encouraging” but that there is also “room for more” beyond the CFP and the current bowl system. “When I say room for more, that might not be the right number for the CFP. I don't know. But what I do know is that if you look at how many institutions play Division I football, there is room for more than the CFP,” said Pernetti, a veteran college athletic director and president of the IMG Academy. “There are postseason opportunities that don't exist that could be created to enhance the postseason or supplement the postseason and bowl season. “ Pernetti, a former athletics director at Rutgers, will join eight other FBS commissioners later this month at the CFP spring meetings in Irving, Texas with retiring AAC commissioner Mike Aresco, who was the only commissioner to lead the league in his eleven year history. The play-off will unveil a 12-team format this fall that will continue next year, but there is also strong support for a 14-team model that could start as early as 2026. Editor's Choices

1 Related Pernetti said “breaking down the walls and having transparent conversations has never been more important” for commissioners and CFP leaders. “It's not personal,” Pernetti said. “We must remember that we are acting on behalf of hundreds of thousands of other people who should not be there.” Pernetti, who also has professional experience as a television executive and from his time as Chief Business Officer for MLS' New York City FC, inherits a conference that has undergone significant realignment. The AAC recently added Rice, UTSA, North Texas, Florida Atlantic, UAB and Charlotte. He said “nothing is off the table” when it comes to adding more members. “There is always room, but there has to be a criterion,” Pernetti said. “And there has to be a specific way to evaluate and analyze what makes sense.” Pernetti also said private equity in college athletics is an “opportunity,” pointing to examples such as sponsorship partnerships and naming rights as “something that can be done.” “Private equity has been investing heavily in sports for a long time,” says Pernetti. “And it's like it's circling the neighborhood during college sports, but hasn't parked its car in anyone's driveway yet. I think that's inevitable.” Pernetti said he has already started tapping into some of the relationships he has outside the university sector to discuss opportunities “to make big strides in some things and do things differently.” “The investments, the challenges and the changes continue to accelerate,” Pernetti said, “and I think we have to do some things differently to keep up.”

