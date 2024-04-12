Sports
Canada beats Sweden for place in the semi-finals of the women's hockey world championship
Renata Fast scored twice to lead Canada in a 5-1 victory over Sweden in the quarterfinals of the Women's Hockey World Cup on Thursday.
The Canadians will meet back-to-back bronze medalist Czech Republic in the semifinals on Saturday. Defending champion United States would face Japan in the remaining quarterfinals on Thursday evening.
Laura Stacey, Natalie Spooner and Jaime Bourbonnais were goal scorers for Canada, which has goal production from 11 different players in the tournament.
Defenseman Jocelyne Larocque contributed a pair of assists in the win.
Hilda Svensson scored for Sweden.
Canada needed an overtime goal from Sarah Nurse to put away the Swedes 3-2 in last year's quarterfinal in Brampton, Ontario, but finished the job in regulation on Thursday.
LOOK | Quick attacks twice to lead Canada past Sweden:
Emerance Maschmeyer got the nod in the Canadian goal for the quarter-final, as he did in Brampton, with Kristen Campbell in support. Maschmeyer made 17 saves.
Sweden's Emma Soderberg, who had 51 saves against the Canadians last year, made 39 at the Adirondack Bank Center.
The Canadians led 2-1 and 3-1 at the breaks of a tough quarter-final full of clashes and checks along the boards.
Lina Ljungblom backhanded the puck off a prone Maschmeyer midway through the third period, but the officials ruled the play dead.
Sweden quickly took a cross-control minor, conceding two goals in less than a minute.
Canada's power play went 0-for-4 in the game and was 1-for-14 for the tournament.
Sweden had chances to draw early in the second when Ljungblom departed after a breakaway from the penalty area and Sofie Lundin fired a shot at Maschmeyer's left post.
But Fast restored Canada's two-goal lead by firing a high shot from the top of the faceoff circle past bodies into the far corner of the Swedish net at 8:11.
Canadian captain Marie-Philip Poulin leaned against Paula Bergstrom and assessed an illegal goal as a Swedish fan shouted “kick her out” midway through the period.
Canada allowed its first power-play goal of the tournament at 11:46 of the first period.
Svensson, who forced OT in Brampton by scoring with 10 seconds left in regulation time, beat Maschmeyer at the other end on Lundin's pass from the goal line.
Canada led 2-0 at 5:29 when Blayre Turnbull stripped the puck from a Swedish defenseman and dished it to Stacey, who transferred the puck through Soderberg for Stacey's second of the tournament.
Fast carried the puck in from the wing, cut in front of the Swedish net and beat Soderberg with a backhand between the pads at 2:25.
The US beats Japan
Alex Carpenter and Abbey Murphy each scored two goals, and the United States scored six times in the second period en route to a 10-0 victory over Japan Thursday night in the quarterfinals of the Women's Hockey World Cup.
Lacey Eden scored 3:59 into the game, and Hilary Knight and Carpenter each added a goal in the first period for a 3-0 lead.
The US scored 65 seconds into the second. Kirsten Simms, Murphy and Joy Dunne scored eight minutes apart to make it 6-0. It was Dunne's first goal with the national team.
Japan changed goalkeepers, trailing 6-0. Miyuu Masuhara came on for Riko Kawaguchi and the two combined for 48 shots on target.
Murphy added her second goal with 7:06 remaining in the second. Tessa Janecke, who assisted on Murphy's second goal, and Caroline Harvey scored 34 seconds apart to extend the lead to 9-0.
Carpenter scored her fifth goal of the tournament in the third. She also had two assists.
The US faces Finland on Saturday. Canada will play the Czech Republic, better known in English as the Czech Republic, in the other semi-final.
Finland tops Switzerland
Earlier, Susanna Tapani scored the winning goal and added an assist as Finland advanced to the semi-finals of the Women's Hockey World Cup with a 3-1 win over Switzerland on Thursday.
Tapani's decisive goal came at 16:34 of the second period when she tipped Petra Nieminen's shot past Swiss goalkeeper Andrea Braendli.
Ivana Wey scored for Switzerland 1:22 into the match, but the Finns dominated the rest of the match.
Sanni Ahola stopped sixteen shots for Finland.
Braendli made 34 saves for Switzerland, who advanced to the quarter-finals as the fifth-place team in Group A after failing to win the preliminary round.
Czech Republic suffocates Germany
Daniela Pejsova scored with just over seven minutes left in regular time as the Czech Republic advanced to the semi-finals with a narrow victory over Pool B winners Germany.
Klara Peslarova made 16 saves and picked up the shutout for the Czech Republic.
Sandra Abstrieter, who plays for Ottawa's PWHL team, stopped 23 shots for Germany.
Germany got a late chance when Czech and PWHL Minnesota forward Denisa Krizova was penalized with a five-minute major and a game misconduct for checking from behind with just under three minutes to play, but the Czech Republic held on for the win.
|
