Tata Memorial organizes sports party for children with cancer | Mumbai News

MUMBAI: On a sunny Thursday afternoon, the doctors' hall of the Tata Memorial Hospitals (TMH) Golden Jubilee building in Parel is bustling with happy childhood cancer survivors being coached in chess, table tennis, carrom and six other sports. They are among around 250 childhood cancer survivors from the city's eight hospitals who will participate in Nabhaangan 2024, the first sports festival for children with cancer to be organized by TMH at the Andheri Sports Complex this weekend.

As part of the Pediatric Oncology Departments After Completion of Therapy (ACT) clinic and survivorship program, we started encouraging cancer survivors to participate in sports activities and sent them to the World Childrens Winners Games in Russia six years ago, said Shalini Jatia , head of the TMH ImPaCCT Foundation. Since then, more than 60 children have taken up the sport, with a handful taking it seriously. After the Covid-19 pandemic put an end to sending children abroad, TMC, along with NGO Duhita Foundation, conceptualized Nabhaangan so that instead of a handful of cancer survivors, more children could participate.

Nabhaangan is a Sanskrit word meaning “courtyard of heaven,” Jatia said. We want our childhood cancer survivors to rise to heaven and shine brightly. Since we announced the sports festival, the atmosphere in our department and among our patients has changed from treatment to excitement. The 250 participants who are childhood cancer survivors, maintenance chemotherapy patients and thalassemia patients undergoing their transplant will take part in rifle shooting, relay races, table tennis, swimming, chess and badminton.

Mubasshra Khan stands in a corner of the TMH dining room and watches her son being coached in table tennis. She is beaming. I have never seen my son so happy and excited in the last ten months of his treatment for blood cancer, said the Ahmednagar resident, whose son is being treated at the government-run LTMG Sion Hospital. He will undergo chemotherapy on April 12 and his last chemotherapy a week later. He was very grumpy and constantly begged to go home. However, when I enrolled him for Nabhaangan and took him to TMH for rehearsals, I saw him all excited. He wants to participate in every sport.

Yatharth Pathak, 12, a cancer survivor who said he would compete in the 100-meter sprint, 400-meter relay, chess and football, is equally enthusiastic. “I'm looking forward to participating and I'm sure I'll win too,” he said.

Dr. Shripad Banavali, director of academics at TMC, said cancer is an immunity disease and one way to improve immunity is through physical activity and games. At Tata Hospital, we do not just focus on the treatment aspect but help patients live a better life, he said. Dr. Banavali added that TMH saw approximately 4,000 new pediatric patients annually. Thanks to advances in the treatment of childhood cancer, the survival rate has reached an impressive 80 percent, he said. By introducing them to sports activities, we guide the survivors towards the opportunity to lead a normal life.

Nandini Save (49) of Duhita Foundation, which works with childhood cancer patients and provides them with sports coaching, said they would choose children for the celebration who had the potential to further participate in sports at district, state and national levels. Save lost her 12-year-old daughter Duhita to cancer and said that during her daughter's treatment she saw how sports activities helped in cancer treatment.

“We lost her in 2014,” she said. It was her dream to go to Russia and participate in the games. Since then, we have been guiding childhood cancer patients in various sports activities. Over the past two days we have engaged coaches to guide the participants. The children are here from noon to 6 p.m. Sports and the party will help boost their self-confidence.

Jatia said that although they had limited the number of participants to 250, they planned to hold the celebration nationally next year. This will be a pilot before a larger tournament next year, she said. We will have participants from hospitals all over the country, and it will really be in line with the World Childrens Winners Games in Russia.

