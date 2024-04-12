Sports
Tata Memorial organizes sports party for children with cancer | Mumbai News
MUMBAI: On a sunny Thursday afternoon, the doctors' hall of the Tata Memorial Hospitals (TMH) Golden Jubilee building in Parel is bustling with happy childhood cancer survivors being coached in chess, table tennis, carrom and six other sports. They are among around 250 childhood cancer survivors from the city's eight hospitals who will participate in Nabhaangan 2024, the first sports festival for children with cancer to be organized by TMH at the Andheri Sports Complex this weekend.
As part of the Pediatric Oncology Departments After Completion of Therapy (ACT) clinic and survivorship program, we started encouraging cancer survivors to participate in sports activities and sent them to the World Childrens Winners Games in Russia six years ago, said Shalini Jatia , head of the TMH ImPaCCT Foundation. Since then, more than 60 children have taken up the sport, with a handful taking it seriously. After the Covid-19 pandemic put an end to sending children abroad, TMC, along with NGO Duhita Foundation, conceptualized Nabhaangan so that instead of a handful of cancer survivors, more children could participate.
Nabhaangan is a Sanskrit word meaning “courtyard of heaven,” Jatia said. We want our childhood cancer survivors to rise to heaven and shine brightly. Since we announced the sports festival, the atmosphere in our department and among our patients has changed from treatment to excitement. The 250 participants who are childhood cancer survivors, maintenance chemotherapy patients and thalassemia patients undergoing their transplant will take part in rifle shooting, relay races, table tennis, swimming, chess and badminton.
Mubasshra Khan stands in a corner of the TMH dining room and watches her son being coached in table tennis. She is beaming. I have never seen my son so happy and excited in the last ten months of his treatment for blood cancer, said the Ahmednagar resident, whose son is being treated at the government-run LTMG Sion Hospital. He will undergo chemotherapy on April 12 and his last chemotherapy a week later. He was very grumpy and constantly begged to go home. However, when I enrolled him for Nabhaangan and took him to TMH for rehearsals, I saw him all excited. He wants to participate in every sport.
Yatharth Pathak, 12, a cancer survivor who said he would compete in the 100-meter sprint, 400-meter relay, chess and football, is equally enthusiastic. “I'm looking forward to participating and I'm sure I'll win too,” he said.
Dr. Shripad Banavali, director of academics at TMC, said cancer is an immunity disease and one way to improve immunity is through physical activity and games. At Tata Hospital, we do not just focus on the treatment aspect but help patients live a better life, he said. Dr. Banavali added that TMH saw approximately 4,000 new pediatric patients annually. Thanks to advances in the treatment of childhood cancer, the survival rate has reached an impressive 80 percent, he said. By introducing them to sports activities, we guide the survivors towards the opportunity to lead a normal life.
Nandini Save (49) of Duhita Foundation, which works with childhood cancer patients and provides them with sports coaching, said they would choose children for the celebration who had the potential to further participate in sports at district, state and national levels. Save lost her 12-year-old daughter Duhita to cancer and said that during her daughter's treatment she saw how sports activities helped in cancer treatment.
“We lost her in 2014,” she said. It was her dream to go to Russia and participate in the games. Since then, we have been guiding childhood cancer patients in various sports activities. Over the past two days we have engaged coaches to guide the participants. The children are here from noon to 6 p.m. Sports and the party will help boost their self-confidence.
Jatia said that although they had limited the number of participants to 250, they planned to hold the celebration nationally next year. This will be a pilot before a larger tournament next year, she said. We will have participants from hospitals all over the country, and it will really be in line with the World Childrens Winners Games in Russia.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/cities/mumbai-news/tata-memorial-organises-sports-fest-for-kids-with-cancer-101712864462477-amp.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- OASIS BOLLYWOOD CRUISE – Wednesday April 24 – Embarkation on the BOTANIC GARDENS river hub at 7 p.m.
- Tata Memorial organizes sports party for children with cancer | Mumbai News
- How the Perfect T-Shirt Became the Perfect Money Maker for DTC Brands
- DVIDS – News – Snipers of the 101st Airborne Division participate in international competitions
- Watch Gayle King and Charles Barkley scream at the end of the season
- Canada beats Sweden for place in the semi-finals of the women's hockey world championship
- The Elon University Percussion Ensemble explores music by international composers
- Trump tests limits of gag with Truth Social post insulting 2 likely witnesses
- BA student walking the world | News, Sports, Jobs
- Working together for a healthier and safer world: WHO and IPU renew partnership
- Blood proteins offer clues to children's concussion recovery
- No. 51 DU Women's Tennis hosts ORU in regular season finale