Sports
Track and field teams compete Saturday at JMU
The Keydets competed in the Dalton Ebanks Invitational hosted by George Mason last weekend and achieved new school records and personal best marks to successfully complete the meet.
Freshman Cameron Thomas broke his own school record in the men's pole vault with a height of 16' 7.25″, surpassing the former best mark of 16' 6.25″ set two weeks prior to the Richmond meet.
Eleyah Armstrong broke her own school record in the outdoor long jump with a distance of 19' 8.5″, beating her previous best mark of 19' 7.5″ during the 2023 outdoor season.
Taylor Hill came second in the women's pole vault with a height of 3.56 meters, while the 4×100 relay teamJennifer KoumondjiSeMore Green,Heaven hallAndEleyah Armstrongcame third overall with a time of 48.64 seconds.
In the men's race, senior Liam McBride won the 110 meter hurdles with a new personal best of 14.22 seconds for the top finish in the race.
In the 400-meter dash, senior Nick Brown finished in fifth place in 49.18 seconds, and teammate Xander Topos finished in 12th place in 49.81 seconds.
VMI Women compete
Evelyn Anderson – 400m hurdles
Eleyah Armstrong – 200m
Diamond Baker – Shot put, discus throw, hammer
Isabelle Cabales – Javelin
Morgan Fraser – High jump
Julie Freitas – Triple jump
SeMore Green – 200m, 400m
Heaven hall – 400m
Olivia Hurd – 1500m
Anja James – 100m
Melanie Jimenez – Javelin
Jenna Kirkland – Shot put, discus throw, hammer
Jennifer Koumondji – 100m
Alina LaForest – 100m hurdles, 200m hurdles
Nathalie Lavender – 400m, 1500m
Kayla Osbourne – Shot put, discus
Gretal Shank – 800m, 1500m
Jillian Sisk – 3000m
Hayden Talbott – 400m, 800m
4x100m – Koumondji, Green, Hal, Armstrong, James
VMI Men compete
Nick Brown – 200m, 400m
Rafe Clendenin – discus, hammer
Colin Crenshaw – 1500m, 3000m tower, 4×400
Hunter Davis – Shot put
Zach Denton – Long Jump
Caleb Donaghey – 400 meter hurdles
Jake Falcone – 3000m
Jacob Garnett – 200m
Andrew Granger – Discus, hammer
Ben Hagerich – 800 meters, 4,400
Andrew Hirneisen – 3000 meter high tower
Christian Hyman – Shot put, discus throw
Tyrus James – Pole Vault
Robert Jones – Long Jump
Michael Jorgensen – 1500m, 3000m
Michael Kelley – 1500m, 3000m, 4×400
Stephen Kelley-800m, 4×400
Patrick Kiernan – 1500m
Christian Larvie – High Jump
Patrick Lowry – 800m, 1500m, 4×400
Charles Male – 100m
Liam McBride – 110 meters hurdles
Keyandre Midgett – 100 yards
Kevin Shank – 800m, 1500m, 4×400
Xander Topos – 110m hurdles, 400m hurdles
Jack Webb – 800 meters
Jeremiah Wilks – 200m
Elisha Williams – shot put, discus throw
4×100: Midgett, Garnett, McBride, Man, Wilks
4×400: Lowry, Shank, Hagerich, Crenshaw, S. Kelley, M. Kelley
