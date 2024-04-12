Track and field teams compete Saturday at JMU





The Keydets competed in the Dalton Ebanks Invitational hosted by George Mason last weekend and achieved new school records and personal best marks to successfully complete the meet. Freshman Cameron Thomas broke his own school record in the men's pole vault with a height of 16' 7.25″, surpassing the former best mark of 16' 6.25″ set two weeks prior to the Richmond meet. Eleyah Armstrong broke her own school record in the outdoor long jump with a distance of 19' 8.5″, beating her previous best mark of 19' 7.5″ during the 2023 outdoor season. Taylor Hill came second in the women's pole vault with a height of 3.56 meters, while the 4×100 relay team Jennifer Koumondji SeMore Green, Heaven hall And Eleyah Armstrong came third overall with a time of 48.64 seconds. In the men's race, senior Liam McBride won the 110 meter hurdles with a new personal best of 14.22 seconds for the top finish in the race. In the 400-meter dash, senior Nick Brown finished in fifth place in 49.18 seconds, and teammate Xander Topos finished in 12th place in 49.81 seconds. VMI Women compete

Evelyn Anderson – 400m hurdles

Eleyah Armstrong – 200m

Diamond Baker – Shot put, discus throw, hammer

Isabelle Cabales – Javelin

Morgan Fraser – High jump

Julie Freitas – Triple jump

SeMore Green – 200m, 400m

Heaven hall – 400m

Olivia Hurd – 1500m

Anja James – 100m

Melanie Jimenez – Javelin

Jenna Kirkland – Shot put, discus throw, hammer

Jennifer Koumondji – 100m

Alina LaForest – 100m hurdles, 200m hurdles

Nathalie Lavender – 400m, 1500m

Kayla Osbourne – Shot put, discus

Gretal Shank – 800m, 1500m

Jillian Sisk – 3000m

Hayden Talbott – 400m, 800m

4x100m – Koumondji, Green, Hal, Armstrong, James VMI Men compete Nick Brown – 200m, 400m

Rafe Clendenin – discus, hammer

Colin Crenshaw – 1500m, 3000m tower, 4×400

Hunter Davis – Shot put

Zach Denton – Long Jump

Caleb Donaghey – 400 meter hurdles

Jake Falcone – 3000m

Jacob Garnett – 200m

Andrew Granger – Discus, hammer

Ben Hagerich – 800 meters, 4,400

Andrew Hirneisen – 3000 meter high tower

Christian Hyman – Shot put, discus throw

Tyrus James – Pole Vault

Robert Jones – Long Jump

Michael Jorgensen – 1500m, 3000m

Michael Kelley – 1500m, 3000m, 4×400

Stephen Kelley-800m, 4×400

Patrick Kiernan – 1500m

Christian Larvie – High Jump

Patrick Lowry – 800m, 1500m, 4×400

Charles Male – 100m

Liam McBride – 110 meters hurdles

Keyandre Midgett – 100 yards

Kevin Shank – 800m, 1500m, 4×400

Xander Topos – 110m hurdles, 400m hurdles

Jack Webb – 800 meters

Jeremiah Wilks – 200m

Elisha Williams – shot put, discus throw

4×100: Midgett, Garnett, McBride, Man, Wilks

4×400: Lowry, Shank, Hagerich, Crenshaw, S. Kelley, M. Kelley

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://vmikeydets.com/news/2024/4/11/womens-track-and-field-track-and-field-teams-to-compete-at-jmu-saturday.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos