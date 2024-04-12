Former Australian players reunite at the Billie Jean King Cup in Brisbane | April 12, 2024 | All news | News and Features | news and events

Several former Billie Jean King Cup representatives reflected on their experiences at a Women and Girls Breakfast at the Queensland Tennis Centre.

Former top Australian players served up plenty of inspiration at a Women and Girls Breakfast at the Queensland Tennis Center this morning.

Casey Dellacqua hosted a panel discussion with former Billie Jean King Cup representatives Lisa Ayres (nee McShea), Jessica Moore and Annabel Taylor (nee Ellwood).

In addition to sharing memories of representing Australia in the team competition, they spoke about the importance of strong female role models and reflected on the biggest lessons they learned from their respective careers.

Among the enthusiastic crowd were Tennis Australia graduates Female leaders in tennis and Learn 2 Lead programs, as well as coaches from across Queensland.

Dellacqua reiterated the importance of a team approach in sports.

“You need a community of people (around you),” said Dellacqua, a former world No. 26 in singles and world No. 3 in doubles.

“It was so important to me to have a group of people that you can call or rely on. It has allowed me to be the best player and person I can be.”

Moore spoke about the need for patience and perspective when pursuing your dreams.

“Being originally from a small country town in Washington, I had to move at a very young age,” said Moore, whose career rankings peaked at world No. 132 in singles and world No. 52 in doubles.

“At a young age we want things super fast, we want a result now, but it's a journey. It takes time, investment and hard work.”

Ayres, a former world number 139 in singles and world number 32 in doubles, stressed the importance of “enjoying the journey”.

“Early in my career, I was very hard on myself,” she noted. “If I had a bad practice or a bad match, it was like my life was ending.

“I learned as I got older that it is very important that you have to be resilient, but you also have to know that nothing will happen overnight.

“You can't judge yourself on bad training. You're still a great person, you still have a great life. Whether you win a tournament or lose the first round, you have to see your path as it is and be prepared for the highs and lows. .”

Taylor, a former world number 57 in singles and world number 60 in doubles, explained that learning to accept losses and bounce back stronger was her most valuable lesson.

“It's rare that you win a tournament. In the end there is only one winner,” she said.

“The faster you learn that you can't dwell on that, and that you have to use that to move forward and learn from it, the better you will become.”

Other former Billie Jean King Cup representatives who attended the event included Michelle Laggard-Lai and Nicole Pratt.

The breakfast visitors then ventured into the Pat Rafter Arena to cheer on the Australian team on the first day of their clash against Mexico.

