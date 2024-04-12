Sports
The hockey season in Michigan ends in the Frozen Four against Boston College with a 4-0 score
ST. PAUL, Minnesota New year, same story.
The Michigan hockey team extended its NCAA record to 28 Frozen Four appearances, but failed to advance to the national title game for the eighth time in its last nine trips to the national semifinals and the third year in a row .
The Wolverines fell 4-0 to No. 1 seed Boston College on Thursday in front of 18,598 fans at the Xcel Energy Center. UM fell behind in the second minute of the game and allowed two goals in less than a minute halfway through the game.
The top-ranked Eagles will face Denver, which won 2-1 in overtime against fellow 1-seed Boston University on Thursday, in the national championship game on Saturday.
“We have some special kids in the locker room, high-performing kids who will one day become elite NHL players and elite high-performers,” coach Brandon Naurato said. “That's what I'm most proud of.”
In many ways, UM should not have been in this place. Naurato's team was in the bubble in March, only reaching St. Paul after back-to-back upsets at North Dakota and Michigan State, but that did little to console a distraught locker room.
“I mean, it sucks,” Seamus Casey said. “For the third time in a row, this group can't get it done in the first game. I thought our effort was great, a lot of guys played very well, it's just tough.”
It is not that UM was completely outclassed. It actually controlled the tempo for much of the game and had more shots on goal (32-22) and won the faceoff battle (26-22), but could never find its rhythm, thanks to 19 blocked Eagles shots and consistent sticks in passing lanes. .
Michigan entered the game with the highest-rated power play in the NCAA since Harvard in 1987, but went 0-for-4 with the man advantage and was shutout for the first time in the season as well as in a Frozen shutout for the first time. Four.
“I don't think we took his eyes off enough,” Gavin Brindley said of UM's 32 shots that didn't really produce a high percentage of looks. “You have to reach the net, make his life difficult and I feel like we didn't make it difficult enough tonight.”
Hit in the mouth
Michigan fizzled early when Casey hit the post in the opening minute, but when TJ Hughes smelled an opportunity in front of the net, the puck squirted out and led to a 2-on-1 breakaway the other way.
It all happened almost in slow motion, as Gabe Perrault advanced to Ryan Leonard, who then found the nation's points leader, Webster McKade, as he planted the puck just long enough to lift it over Jake Barczewski's outstretched stick and give BC a lead of 80 seconds. in the game.
“They have four elite, elite, elite players,” Naurato said. Their top players scored four goals and it's the first time this year we've had a shutout. There was no secret about how they won the match. Those guys broke the game open.
What did they have, 20 shots? But if you look at the big dangers, it's six, nine, six, nine, six, six, nine, nine, 34, 19. Those guys are guys, guys. And credit goes to their team for winning the match.
Michigan remained active in the beginning. Just over 8 minutes into the game, UM defeated BC 6-1 and won four of the game's five faceoffs, but BC goaltender Jacob Fowler turned away a series of high-percentage chances early.
Neither team looked decent for a while until UM's Mark Estapa was called to board at 12:16 p.m. The Eagles got one decent look from the slot that went wide before Leonard was called for a hook just 35 seconds later and the game went to 4-on-4, but neither team could capitalize.
At 3:50 p.m., Estapa was whistled again, this time for tripping, putting the nation's No. 2 on the ice, but again the Wolverines escaped unscathed.
The period ended with UM holding a 9-6 advantage in shots and a 12-7 advantage in faceoffs, but trailing 1-0.
One-two combo
Michigan found itself in the middle of a line change early in the second period when Leonard noticed the puck shooting down the right sideline. After a nifty move between the legs to pass Tyler Duke, he crossed the crease and fired a backhand shot, but Barczewski extended his right leg just far enough to make the save at 1:24.
Michigan's top-ranked power play had its first real chance of the game at 3:05 after Cutter Gauthier was called for interference, but the Eagles killed it without allowing a single shot on goal. Neither team would have another real look at the goal until BC watched a one-timer in front of the net that Brindley dove for at 7:28.
The game would continue to be gritty as time passed midway through the period. There were almost as many blocked shots (18) as shots on goal (21) between two of the three highest scoring teams in the country until Boston College's Drew Fortescue. made a drive at 11:45 a.m. to give UM the man advantage again.
That lasted all of 26 seconds before Dylan Duke was called for a trip to bring the game back to 4-on-4 and the Eagles took advantage.
On the ensuing puck drop, Will Smith carried the puck back behind the goalie and then threw the puck in front of the net, where it bounced off a skate and ricocheted off the back of the net to double BC's lead with 7:35 remaining about. the second period.
Shortly thereafter, UM's Rutger McGroarty handed the puck near the blue line. The turnover set Gauthier up on a breakaway, and 49 seconds later he fired another goal to give the Eagles a 3-0 lead.
“No excuse or disclaimer, but the turning point in that game is one of the players trips over Dylan Duke's skate, we have a 4-on-4 and they score two quick goals,” Naurato said. “We really had two power plays, had two extended possessions and their guy made a lot of big saves.”
Despite the period of exodus, UM kept its energy up. Garrett Schifsky got a good look from the right slot that was gloved with 1:59 left, then Dylan Duke's had a good look that was denied with 75 seconds to play, but the Wolverines were denied and had a shutout through two periods of play.
Eagles close it out
Michigan came out on fire when two Dylan Duke shots were stuffed into the net before another turnover from him was all denied within the first 45 seconds of the period.
It looked like the Eagles had a chance to really put the game away when Leonard got the puck on yet another breakaway, but Barczewski denied the attempt with his left leg 1:23 into the period.
“We know we're never going to get out of this,” McGroarty said. “I spoke in the dressing room: let's give it a push here and see what happens.”
Michigan made five shots in the first three minutes and the change of period, but the next goal didn't come until Perreault carried the puck to the left side and then dove behind the net to throw in the wraparound goal for his third point. of the evening with 2:54 to play.
Michigan got its fourth power play of the night, getting 10 shots in a span of 82 seconds, but every shot was denied by Fowler. The game was almost 5-0 with 6:58 to play, but Barczewski made the save on a one-timer from the slot.
UM had 17 shots in the third period, but fell to 1-9 in games in the Frozen Four or later since the 1998 title.
“We lost to a really good Boston College team,” Naurato said. “I feel like we were good (tonight), but not great. What we did in the third was probably closer to what we are.”
