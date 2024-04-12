Brockton High is bringing back a unified track and field team





BROCKTON Brockton High Schools unified athletics team returned to its home stadium at Marciano Stadium on Wednesday afternoon to take on the unified team from New Bedford. Unified athletic teams join students with and without disabilities on the same team. The program has been on hold in Brockton since 2019 due to COVID, but is now being reintroduced thanks to a $5,000 grant from the Special Olympics of Massachusetts. This grant will allow the program to run at least through the 2025-2026 school year and will provide Brockton with the opportunity to participate in SOMA's Unified Champion Schools program, which focuses on promoting social inclusion using sports as a foundation. We are grateful to Special Olympics of Massachusetts for their continued support of Brocktons students, said Acting Superintendent of Schools James Cobbs. It is impossible to overstate the value of inclusion and acceptance of all our students, and the Unified Champion Schools program plays such a critical role in providing a comprehensive school experience.” 'Excited':How Brockton High School conquered MCAS and beat the state average in writing During Wednesday's meeting, students took part in a variety of jumping, running and throwing events, adapted to be inclusive for everyone, regardless of ability. The overall goal of the program is to bring students of all levels together through sports and athletics. According to the Special Olympic Games Unified Champion School Programs website, these are school climates in which students with disabilities feel welcome and are routinely included and part of all activities, opportunities and functions.” Bringing back the Unified Track and Field Team Brockton High's unified track and field team started in 2016 before closing in 2019 due to the pandemic. But the 2019 team ended the program on a high note, winning the MIAA Division II state championship. 'I am in disbelief':28 Brockton High seniors surprised with full scholarships Thanks to a grant from the Special Olympics of Massachusetts, the program will now continue. As part of its commitment, Brockton Public Schools will establish a district-level leadership team made up of individuals from a variety of disciplines, including special education, physical education, athletics, family engagement and social-emotional learning. This team meets regularly to ensure students get the most out of the program's benefits. Schools participating in the unified program can choose from more than 30 sports offered by the Special Olympics, from table tennis to triathlon. Brockton High had a unified basketball team in 2010, but Dianne Davis, Brockton Public School's special education coordinator, said it was difficult to maintain the program. “This year is our rebuilding year, so it will be track and field with the hope of returning to basketball next year,” Davis said, adding that she hopes the program will gain more traction and participation now that the team is back in action. .

