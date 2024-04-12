How do you choose the right cricket shoe? What are some of the best options





Cricket is a game of skill and speed. There are occasions on the field when you suddenly have to make a sprint, either to retrieve the ball while fielding or while running while batting. If you don't wear the best type of cricket shoes in these situations, there is a good chance that you will sustain an injury. Having the right pair of cricket boots is crucial to ensuring that you excel on the field and perform at your best. Cricket shoes may look normal from the outside like a pair of running shoes, but the real magic is in the sole. These shoes are equipped with metal spikes that help create friction with the ground, ultimately keeping you from slipping when you are about to take a sudden run. These metal spikes are designed in such a way that they do not make the shoes uncomfortable and you can easily wear them for a long time. However, cricket spikes can vary for a bowler and a batsman. While a bowler prefers full-spiked shoes that consist of metal spikes on the toes and on the heel, cricket spikes for batsmen, on the other hand, only come with spikes on the toe portion of the shoes. How to choose the best cricket shoes

Analyze the type of cricket shoes you want to buy. If you are a bowler, consider buying full-spiked cricket shoes, and if you are a batsman, consider buying half-spiked cricket shoes.

Make sure that the cricket shoes you are going to buy are not heavy. Always opt for lightweight cricket shoes as you will have to wear them on the field for almost 6-7 hours.

Think about choosing the right shoe size. Unlike running shoes, you should choose the most suitable size and not end up buying a size larger. Wearing a larger pair of cricket shoes may make you feel uncomfortable while running on the field.

You can use a metal wrench to remove the removable spikes from your cricket shoes. So make sure you buy shoes with removable spikes so that you can use them when you are not playing on a turf wicket. Below are some of the best cricket spikes available online: Cricket shoes Estimated price

New Balance Mens 4030 White Cricket Shoes Rs. 6,304 Adidas Howzat Spike 20 men's cricket shoe Rs. 4,559 Puma Men's Spike 22.1 Cricket Shoes Rs. 6,279 New Balance Mens 4030 White Cricket Shoes To start off the list of the best cricket shoes online, the first product we would like to mention here is the New Balance Men 4030 White Cricket Shoes. Several international players use these New Balance cricket shoes because of their exceptional quality. The high-quality design, along with the beautiful pointed design on the sole, makes them one of the best pairs of cricket shoes you can buy online. These full spike cricket shoes may be the best product for you if you are a fast bowler. They ensure that you have the best amount of grip while fast bowling. The beautiful white and blue color of these New Balance cricket shoes also looks great. Adidas Howzat Spike 20 men's cricket shoe Adidas is a brand that makes some of the best shoes in the world. Nevertheless, shoes from this brand are used by some of the top athletes in the world, and that is why the next product we would like to mention here is the Adidas Men's Howzat Spike 20 Cricket Shoe. These half spread cricket shoes from Adidas are best for batsmen and provide the best comfort while wearing them for long hours on the field. The simple looking white cricket spikes are something not to be missed. Puma Men's Spike 22.1 Cricket Shoe To ensure that you buy the best pair of cricket shoes, you must first consider the comfort level and grip of the shoes. To ensure that you ultimately buy the best pair of shoes for yourself, consider purchasing the Puma Men's Spike 22.1 Cricket Shoes. Available online at a very affordable price, these Puma cricket shoes will enhance your performance on the field by providing your feet with the best amount of grip and comfort. The toe of these shoes is removable and you can also wear them when you play on mat fields.

