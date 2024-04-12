UWF will build a new football stadium thanks to a $9 million donation





PENSACOLA, Fla. – The University of West Florida is getting a new football stadium on campus thanks to a $9 million donation from the Gooden family. UWF President Martha Saunders made the announcement Thursday evening during a gala at the Field House on the Pensacola campus. Darrell and Debbie Gooden's $9 million donation – which will fund construction of a new football stadium – is the largest gift from a living donor in UWF history. The new stadium will be named Darrell Gooden Stadium. “I am thrilled and honored to make this donation for the Capital Campaign Launch and for the new football stadium that will be built on campus,” said Darrell Gooden, a Pensacola native who studied accounting at UWF. “Today is a fun and wonderful time to be Argo with the new football program and now our very own stadium. It is an honor to have the new stadium and field named after me, and I would also like to thank all the many people who have worked so hard worked to get football to this point! Once again, I am very blessed today to be able to give this gift to the University to give back what they have given to me. Thank you and Go Argos! Gooden contributed his first gift to help start the football program in 2016 and became a Platinum UWF Football Founder. Additionally, University Park Center was renamed the Darrell Gooden Center in 2018 after a gift from the Goodens. At Thursday's gala, President Saunders launched the public phase of UWF's “Here for Good” capital campaign – the largest campaign in the university's history. UWF is joining the campaign and has already raised $65 million. The fundraising goal is $90 million. The “Here for Good” campaign is a proclamation – a promise to expand the passion of our people and unleash the best of UWF, Saunders said. We tell our community and our world that UWF is here today and will stay. Howard Reddy (vice president of the Division of University Advancement), James Hosman (chairman of the UWF Foundation Board of Directors) and Gail Dorsey (former chairman of the UWF Foundation Board of Directors) all spoke at the gala. The event played inspiring videos that showcased how far UWF has come since 1967 while promoting its future success. According to UWF, the campaign's key focus areas include people, programs, place and community. UWF leadership shared how achieving the fundraising goal would impact every part of the campaign: People – Every student at the University of West Florida would have access to a scholarship.

– Every student at the University of West Florida would have access to a scholarship. Programs – UWF would strengthen or create more impactful programs for students and continue to earn national recognition for academic achievement, athletic achievement and cutting-edge research.

– UWF would strengthen or create more impactful programs for students and continue to earn national recognition for academic achievement, athletic achievement and cutting-edge research. Place – UWF would improve its physical environment through designated facilities and new technology.

– UWF would improve its physical environment through designated facilities and new technology. Community – UWF would have an even greater impact on Northwest Florida. With a successful campaign, UWF would have the opportunity to grow a larger footprint in the area, expanding the UWF Historic Trust's offerings, making more archaeological discoveries along the Gulf Coast and expanding WUWF's reach and resources to expand. To make a gift or for more information, visit

