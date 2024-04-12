Broz plays Overtime Hero again to take down Denver's Ticket to Title Game





Next game: vs. Boston College 04-13-2024 | 4:00 PM MT ESPN2 Denver Sports 104.3 The Fan Apr 13 (Sat) / 4pm MT vs Boston College History ST. PAUL, Min. (AP) Tristan Broz scored his second goal in overtime of the NCAA Tournament and No. 3 seed Denver defeated No. 2 Boston University 2-1 on Thursday night to advance to the national championship game for the first time since winning the title in 2022. Denver (31-9-3), playing in the 19th Frozen Four, seeks its 10th national title in program history on Saturday, which would break the tie with Michigan for the most in college hockey history. Denver has suffered just two losses since early February, going 14-2-1 in its last 17 games. BU senior Luke Tuch opened the scoring at the 7:45 mark of the first period with his 10th goal of the season. He stole the puck and went in alone for a shot goal. It was BU's fourth shorthanded goal of the season and was the first scored by someone other than Nick Zabaneh. Boston University (28-10-2) took the lead this season, 19-1-0 after the first period. Denver's Tristan Lemyre made it 1-all with his second goal of the season. He took advantage of a wide-open slot to beat BU goalie Mathieu Caron. Broz scored from the top of the right circle at the 11:09 mark of overtime by leading a 3-on-2 and sending a wrist shot through Caron's pads. It was Broz's 40th point of the season. TEAM NOTES (YOU): Denver is 18-15-2 in its 35 meetings with the Boston University Terriers. The Pioneers are now 4-2 all-time in the NCAA Tournament against Boston University. Thursday was the second meeting in St. Paul in the national tournament (2016: 7-2 Denver).

Denver is now 12-6 all-time in national semifinal play.

On Thursday, Denver's 33 continued rd appearance in the NCAA tournament in program history. DU has a 43-25 all-time record in the national tournament.

appearance in the NCAA tournament in program history. DU has a 43-25 all-time record in the national tournament. Denver improved to 19-9-2 in its last 30 top-3 matchups, including 8-2-1 in its last 11 such meetings.

With the win, Denver improved its now season-long win streak to eight games.

2024 marks the first national tournament in program history in which the Pioneers won two overtime games in the same tournament.

Denver improved to 13-6 in the national semifinals and entered Saturday's national title game with a 9-3 record.

The Pioneers improved to 8-2 in their 10 national tournament games in Minnesota, including 6-2 in the Twin Cities.

Denver is 18-9 at the Xcel Energy Center since the building opened in 2000.

The Pioneers have won three straight games 2-1 for the first time in program history. PLAYER COMMENTS National Goalkeeper of March Matt Davis who made his 25th e immediately to the net on Thursday, making 33 saves while allowing just one goal in the opening period. .

who made his 25th immediately to the net on Thursday, making 33 saves while allowing just one goal in the opening period. . Massimo Rizzo made his first appearance in Denver's lineup since February 3 against Western Michigan (missed 14 games with a lower-body injury).

made his first appearance in Denver's lineup since February 3 against Western Michigan (missed 14 games with a lower-body injury). Tristan Lemyre 's second-period goal was his second of the season (March 2 at St. Cloud State) and sixth of his Pioneer career.

Miko Matikkas assist was his 13 e of his rookie season, and his 33 rd point. The point was also Matikka's second of the NCAA Tournament.

's second-period goal was his second of the season (March 2 at St. Cloud State) and sixth of his Pioneer career. assist was his 13 of his rookie season, and his 33 point. The point was also Matikka's second of the NCAA Tournament. Tristan Broz scored his second NCAA Tournament overtime winner (March 28 vs. UMass in the first round). Broz scored his fourth game-winner of the season and sixth of his career.

scored his second NCAA Tournament overtime winner (March 28 vs. UMass in the first round). Broz scored his fourth game-winner of the season and sixth of his career. Denver won the third 2-1 game of the tournament, its only 2-1 wins of the season.

Sean Behrens game-winning assist was his 26e of the season and the 70e of his career. NEXT ONE: Denver awaits the winner of the second semifinal between Boston College and Michigan. The Pioneers will play the winner of the 2024 NCAA Frozen Four National Championship on Saturday at 5:00 PM CT/4:00 PM MT. The game will be broadcast live on ESPN2 and 104.3 The Fan. DENVER'S HOME FOR COLLEGE SPORTS

VisitDenverPioneers.comfor complete coverage of all DU's 18 NCAA Division I sports

Like itPioneers from DenverAndDenverHockeyon Facebook

To follow@DU_PioneersAnd@DU_Hockeyon Twitter

To follow@DenverPioneersAnd@DU_Hockeyon Instagram — DU PIONEERS —

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://denverpioneers.com/news/2024/4/11/mens-ice-hockey-denver-hockey-frozen-four-semifinal-recap.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos