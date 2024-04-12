Women's tennis beats Hamilton and Amherst in weekend matches – The Bowdoin Orient

Thanks to Brian Beard GOOD LOB: Doubles pair Hannah Buckhout 24 and Caroline Stuhlfaut 27 high-five during a match. The women's tennis team will take on Bates College and Tufts University this weekend.

Over the weekend, the Polar Bears dominated the court against Hamilton College (45; 14 NESCAC) and Amherst College (73; 22 NESCAC), breaking a six-year losing streak against the Mammoths. After beating Babson College (74) during the spring break tournament in California, the women's tennis team continues its NESCAC season strong.

Last year we narrowly missed [Amherst] also for five. In some ways we were looking for revenge. So it was very satisfying to get that result against Amherst this year, said captain Lizzy Yu 24. We left a lot on the table last year and that's why we labeled this season as our breakthrough.

The team attributes its win to the high energy throughout the match.

Having an edge in singles is very important because it basically determines how the match will go in terms of energy. And actually, if you have an edge, you're more likely to win. Of course, this is not guaranteed, but it is more likely. For our match against Amherst, everyone in singles clearly did their best. [We] were competing [our] “That's right,” said Cara Hung 26.

The results of last weekend's games have boosted the team's hopes for the rest of the season, and the team hopes to achieve a higher ranking for next year's all-DIII tournament.

The victory over Babson was very big. And I think that was the first step for us to see that we can do this. We can beat teams that are ranked higher than us. We can beat these people, we can finish in the top ten. We should be in the top ten, Hung said. And I believe our games since then only show that we can and will do this.

Unlike high school athletics, college tennis differs in that each member takes on a larger role within the team.

Before college, tennis was a highly individual sport. You're just competing for yourself. So when you go to college, you play not only for yourself, but also for the whole team, which makes it much more exciting and exciting, said Julia Ross 27. That's why energy is very important, [as is] encourage your teammates, because you're not just doing it for yourself, you're doing it for everyone.

Team members from the upper class also support members from the lower class from the start of the season.

[First-year athletes] have such a big impact on this team, all of them [of them], Hung said. They play such a big role in the team, and I honestly don't think we would be where we are today without them.

The team believes its traditions have also contributed to its successful performance. Hung said one of these traditions is a communal hype session in which the team listens to a mashup of EDM songs.

It started when I had a [first year] and it's been business as usual ever since. We always listened to that song before playing the game and it gets us all hyped. We were all in a good mood or attitude after listening to it and it's a good little routine before the game, Hung said.

The Polar Bears have remained undefeated since the start of the NESCAC season and hope to maintain that momentum as they face Bates College (39; 15 NESCAC) and Tufts University (56; 23 NESCAC) this weekend.

Tufts will be another career-defining win for our team. They are a very highly ranked team. Traditionally, they have defeated us, Hung said. But as we are now, I think we have the talent and skills to beat them.