Virginia Tech Football's PMSI spring game format has been announced

ZWARTSBURGThe format for the Virginia Tech 2024 spring competition presented by PMSI has been set. The game kicks off at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday at Worsham Field at Lane Stadium. The format for the Virginia Tech 2024 spring competition presented by PMSI has been set. The game kicks off at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday at Worsham Field at Lane Stadium. Subject to changes based on weather, team health or other circumstances, the contest will feature traditional in-game scoring and the Hokies' roster will be split into Maroon and Orange units. Tech's coaching staff will also be evenly split between the two “teams.” 2024 Virginia Tech Football Spring Game Format 1stQuarter 15 minutes (traditional in-game clock breaks apply) 2NLQuarter 12 minutes (traditional in-game clock breaks apply) Peace 10 minutes 3rdQuarter 12 minutes (running clock) 4eQuarter 12 minutes (running clock) Head coach Brent Pry will monitor postgame media availability, and fans can watch the video at HokieSports.com or in the HokieSportsmobile app. His comments will be immediately followed by the coordinators and selected student-athletes. Ahead of the Maroon and Orange Spring Game, fans can support the football program through NIL initiatives such as Triumph NIL's Spring Sweepstakes or The Hokie Way Auction. Hokie Nation can enter to win or bid on various prizes, such as a VIP trip to the season opener against Vanderbilt, travel destination packages, autographed football helmets and more. Please confirm your entries and bids before the April 15 deadline for the best chance of winning a prize. Additional information about parking, HokieWalk, HokieVillage or other festivities taking place during the weekend can be found at HokieHi Weekend Central.

