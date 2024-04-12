Women's golf travels to the Therese Hession Buckeye Invitational this weekend





Columbus, OH The Penn State women's golf team will resume play after taking a month off at the Therese Hession Buckeye Invitational on Saturday and Sunday in final preparation for the B1G Championships next weekend. The Nittany Lions are making their third straight trip to the Buckeye Invitational after finishing third last spring. Penn State is poised to finish the season strong this week at the Ohio State Golf Club's par-72, 6,319-yard Scarlet Course. The 2024 Buckeye Invitational format gives the Nittany Lions a great opportunity to prepare for the B1G Championships next week, as opposed to the normal five-four events they usually play. This weekend will feature the same six-count-four format used at the B1G Championships. The field will also be heavily Big Ten, as along with the Nittany Lions and host Buckeyes, nine of the other ten participating teams are from the Big Ten as Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Purdue, Rutgers and so are Wisconsin. also in the field, with Kent State rounding out the 12-team field. Play begins on Saturday morning with 36 consecutive holes after a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m. and concludes on Sunday morning with a second shotgun start at 8:30 a.m. Live scoring will be available for the duration of the tournament HERE. THE TEAM The Nittany Lions competing this weekend remain consistent from the graduate student events earlier this spring Mathilde Delavallade (Royan, France) and Carlota García (Salamanca, Spain) among the juniors Drew Nienhaus (St. Louis, Mo.) and Michelle Cox (Allentown, PA). Junior Jamie Morris (Chagrin Falls, Ohio) is back in the starting lineup for the first time this spring and sophomore season Miranda Quinton (Burlington, Ontario) makes her first start since the Cougar Classic in September.

Nienhaus is second with a batting average of 73.48 and one top-10 finish, while Delavallade has a batting average of 74.47 this season. NEXT ONE

Penn State begins postseason play next weekend with the B1G Championships at Bulle Rock Golf Course in Havre de Grace, Maryland.

