National Hockey Card Day takes place on April 13





National Hockey Card Day celebrates its 15th anniversary on Saturday, and what better way to enjoy it than with free hockey cards? Fans can go to one of the more than 700 hobby shops in the United States and Canada to get a free pack of cards. The checklist contains 51 cards (10 Prominent Rookies, 10 Hockey Superstars, 10 Legends on Ice, 10 Victory Black Rookies, 10 Mascots and one Rookie Moments card). Those who purchase at least $10 worth of Upper Deck products at these stores will receive a special Connor Bedard Rookie Moments card, while supplies last. Fans should also look out for rare autograph cards from players and mascots. There are also a number of retail outlets which will participate in National Hockey Card Day and offer free sheets of nine cards of NHL players, with a total of three sheets to collect. “Upper Deck is excited to celebrate the 15th anniversary of National Hockey Card Day and is proud to offer the collecting community an annual event that hockey fans of all ages can look forward to,” said Paul Nguyen, Upper Deck senior marketing manager. “Interest in hockey cards is at an all-time high right now and we're excited for fans to have this opportunity to start and grow their collections.” There are three chances to collect Bedard, the Chicago Blackhawks' No. 1 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, during National Hockey Card Day; he has a Prominent Rookies card, a Victory Black Rookies card, and a Rookie Moments card. This is the second year the program has taken place [also be international]in which Australia, the Czech Republic, the Netherlands, Korea and Sweden participate. “Together with Upper Deck, we celebrate these great rookies, superstars, legends and mascots of the National Hockey League as we bring them to life on FREE hockey cards on National Hockey Card Day,” said Dave McCarthy, vice president of consumer products, NHL Group . “This is an excellent opportunity for our fans to get closer to the game they love through these exclusive hockey trading cards from Upper Deck.” Fans are encouraged to share photos of their cards on social media using the hashtag #NHCD.

