Manika Batra-Sathiyan Gnanasekaran crashes during the Olympic mixed doubles qualifiers





The Indian duo lost against Javen Choong and Karen Lyne. India's hopes of sending a mixed doubles pair to the 2024 Paris Olympics were dashed on Friday when duo Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Manika Batra crashed out of the Olympic mixed doubles table tennis qualifying tournament in Havirov, Czech Republic. The 18th-ranked Indian duo lost 4-1 (11-9, 11-9, 11-9, 7-11, 11-8) in the quarterfinals to the unheralded Malaysian combination Javen Choong and Karen Lyne . This was their second and final attempt to book a quota for Paris after being eliminated in the first knockout round in the quarter-finals on Thursday. Heartbreak for Manika Batra and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran as they emerge from the World Mixed Doubles Olympic Qualifying Tournament!! The Indian WR-18 pair will go to the Malaysian duo 1-4 in the second round after a bye in the first round!#Table tennis #Paris2024 pic.twitter.com/iVNE1J3fW2 Khel Nu (@KhelNu) April 12, 2024 Sathiyan and Batra started as eighth seeds but failed to live up to expectations, canceled out by a combination of inconsistent play and the brilliance of Choong at 153rd. The Malaysian was exceptionally fast and dominated the game with his blistering forehand topspin shots, leaving the Indian duo looking for answers. The failure adds to the woes of the Indian contingent after North Korean duo Ri Jong Sik and Kim Kum Yong eliminated Sathiyan and Batra in the first quarter-finals on Thursday. Trending Indian Sports Equipment India have already provided Paris quotas for their women's and men's teams based on rankings, which also guarantees two singles entries each for their male and female players. However, their hopes of a mixed doubles representative at the Olympics have been dashed. The duo can still reach Paris based on the May 7 world rankings, where the top five qualifying pairs (those who have not yet qualified and are from a different country than the pairs who have already qualified) will be given quotas. But with their current 18th place, the road seems difficult for Sathiyan and Batra. Follow Khel now for more updates Facebook, TweetAnd Instagram; download the Khel now Android app or IOS app and join our community WhatsApp & Telegram

