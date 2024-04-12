Women's tennis host pair of nationally ranked opponents





PORTLAND, Ore. The Portland women's tennis team will host a pair of nationally ranked West Coast Conference opponents this weekend at the Louisiana-Pacific Tennis Center. The Pilots (10-8, 3-2 WCC) welcome No. 7 Pepperdine on Saturday and No. 22 San Diego on Sunday, with both games kicking off at 10 a.m. “This is an exciting weekend for our program and for the entire Portland tennis community as we have not had the opportunity to host too many teams at this level over the years,” said Portland head coach Filip Zivkovic. “Pepperdine is a perennial NCAA Championship contender and they have been ranked No. 3 in the country this year while San Diego has consistently been in the Top 20. They have a lot of experience playing at a high level and this will be a great opportunity for us to showcase the growth of our players and our program.” Pepperdine (11-6, 2-0 WCC) has notable wins against No. 9 California, two wins against No. 10 USC, and wins against No. 13 Florida, No. 14 Auburn and No. 16 Ohio State. The Waves' only losses were to No. 1 Oklahoma State, No. 2 Michigan, No. 3 Stanford, No. 5 Virginia, No. 9 California and No. 15 UCLA. Pepperdine's lineup features five players ranked in the Top 100 of the ITA Singles Rankings and the nation's No. 2 doubles tandem of Janice Tjen and Savannah Broadus. San Diego (12-5, 2-0 WCC) has wins over No. 10 USC, No. 11 Texas A&M, No. 31 Arizona State and No. 45 SMU. The Toreros' only losses are to No. 3 Stanford, No. 9 California, No. 13 Florida, No. 20 Oklahoma and No. 26 Washington. San Diego features a pair of ranked singles players in No. 55 Claudia De Las Heras and No. 57 Mia Mack. “We're having a great year in our own right,” Zivkovic noted. “Our win against LMU was a big step in the right direction. We are very strong at the top and we have more depth this year than ever before. I'm confident we have what it takes to compete with both. This team and I look forward to seeing our players grow.” Portland senior Iva Zelic, named WCC Singles Player of the Week on Monday, is 12-3 at No. 1 in dual singles, including a 4-1 mark against WCC opponents. Pilot junior Sally Pethybridge is 15-3 in singles and 4-1 in WCC matches this spring. Zelic and Pethybridge are also 10-2 at No. 1 doubles. Live scores and video links for both games are available at PortlandPilots.com. The Pilots will compete for a top-six spot in the WCC standings, which will earn a berth in the WCC Tournament to be held April 25-27 at San Diego State's Aztec Tennis Center. Buy your tickets now! Secure your spot at any upcoming home event with Portland Pilots tickets now by visitingPortlandPilots.com/Ticketsor by downloading the Portland Pilots app. For package information on group and fan experiences, please email[email protected]. Donate today Fans interested in contributing to the Pilot Athletic Fund can do so viaclick here. Your gift will directly assist our nearly 300 student-athletes as they strive to make a difference in our community and achieve academic and athletic excellence. Thank you for the support of Pilot Athletics! Follow along with the action Get the latest news and information about your favorite University of Portland athletic programs by visitingPortlandPilots.com. You can also follow us for the most dynamic reporting and team-focused content by following usTweetlike usFacebookand follow us furtherInstagram.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://portlandpilots.com/news/2024/4/12/womens-tennis-womens-tennis-host-pair-of-nationally-ranked-opponents.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos