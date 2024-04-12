Sports
Our city is becoming the center of pickleball in India
Abad emerges as pickleball capital of India in terms of no. of players and courts; to host the World Pickleball Championships in October
pickle
Pickleball, a game that combines the essence of tennis, badminton and table tennis, has taken the city by storm, with more and more Amdvadis taking up the paddle. In fact, Ahmedabad leads the country in pickleball in terms of number of players and playing fields and will host the World Pickleball Championship (WPC) from October 23 to 27 this year.
Those involved in the game say that one of the reasons for its popularity is that it is age independent and can therefore be played by people in any age group as it requires less exercise and running compared to other sports.
The WPC to be held at the Sabarmati Riverfront Sports Complex in Ahmedabad in October will see the participation of more than 800 players from across the world. The Gujarat State Pickleball Association (GSPA) and the Indian Pickleball Association (IPA) had announced the event in March.
Interestingly, many of the pickleball converts had initially played other sports, such as tennis and badminton. Take the case of Veer Shah, 12, who is the top-ranked player in Asia in his age group. “I started playing pickleball when I was 8. I initially trained for tennis but then my coach advised me to switch to pickleball and I think it has a bright future and is very easy to learn,” said Veer, who recently won the gold. in the U14 (singles) category at the WPC in Vietnam. The pickleball frenzy is further fueled by the more than 120 courts in the city that were built between 2023 and April 2024 to accommodate the large number of people.
Pickleball also has competition in the 80+ age category. Currently, the city has over 250 registered pickleball players across various age groups.
Suryaveer Singh Bhullar, president of GSPA and IPA, said they plan to distribute pickleball paddles and balls for free in various schools and villages to create more awareness about the sport. “We are also in discussions with the government to include it in the Khel Mahakumbh. After the WPC series in October, Pickleball will see further growth in Ahmedabad.”
Bhullar said that within two to three years, India and China will lead the world in pickleball. “I see pickleball becoming the second favorite sport among Indians after cricket in the coming years,” Bhullar said.
A mix of three sports
The dimensions of the pickleball court are equal to those of a badminton court (20x44ft)
The paddle used in pickleball is slightly larger than that used in table tennis and costs anywhere between Rs 5,000 to Rs 21,000
The game uses a perforated plastic ball and is played like tennis
The game can be played in singles or doubles
Pickleball is played for 11 points and one must win by 2 points to be declared the winner.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
