Alabama Football Spring Game: News, Time, Players to Watch, Best Fights for 2024 A-Day Game from SEC Insiders

Spring football has traditionally been about growth and progression, but with the transfer portal set to reopen soon, depth charts are more important than ever. The Alabama Football 2024 Golden Flake A-Day Game will be held Saturday at Bryant-Denny Stadium and Kalen DeBoer will be in the spotlight for the first time after taking over the Alabama Crimson Tide in January. DeBoer apparently had a few hundred people in attendance at Washington's spring game last year, but can expect tens of thousands of fans to show up Saturday at 4 p.m. ET for Alabama's 2024 spring game.

The outcome doesn't matter, but Alabama fans will be eager to see which players are in the spotlight and how decisions on the Alabama football depth chart can impact Alabama in the college football transfer portal.

Updates on Alabama's offensive line

Perhaps no position group for Bama will be more shaken than the offensive line, which has lost at least three starters from last year's team. A fourth, left tackle Kadyn Proctor, transferred to Iowa after the season before announcing his intention to transfer back to Alabama. Proctor was the No. 1 offensive lineman in his class according to 247Sports, but he won't be part of the A-Day Game.

While that top-ranked lineman wouldn't suit up, another lineman might, true freshman Casey Poe. He just enrolled in January and the 247Composite rated him as the top interior lineman in the class of 2024. With LG Tyler Booker being the only available returning starter, Poe was able to be shown up and down the O-line to see where he can contribute most immediately and effectively.

One thing fans definitely want to see regarding the O-line is the swap of center quarterbacks after numerous issues during last year's CFP semifinal loss to Michigan. DeBoer says the team uses a clap cadence for QB Jalen Milroe to receive the shotgun, and according to the head coach, the team hasn't had any "problems" with the exchange during spring training.

Alabama wide receiver overhaul

Wide receiver has been an undeniable force for Alabama football over the years, but it is a clear question mark heading into the 2024 Alabama Spring Game. Kobe Prentice is the leading returning receiver (18 catches for 314 yards and two touchdowns ) after Jermaine Burton left for the NFL and Isaiah Bond moved to Texas.

Prentice has taken on a leadership role among wide receivers and he offers an explosive playmaking ability, but the Crimson Tide will need to develop other options. One name that keeps coming up this spring is true freshman Caleb Odom, who was a top 100 recruit from Georgia in the Class of 2024.

Odom is a jumbo receiver (6-foot-1 and 215 pounds) who made a dynamic touchdown catch during Alabama's second official scrimmage of the spring practice season. DeBoer specifically commented on the need for flash plays like the ones Odom made in that session.

How DeBoer has taken advantage of Alabama spring football training

Spring football training is really more about growth and development than anything else, which makes it a pivotal period for DeBoer in his first season at the helm of the most dominant program in college football in recent decades. The 49-year-old has never coached in the SEC and has never seen anything remotely comparable to what he will see Saturday in the 2024 A-Day Game during a spring football game.

However, that does not mean that you can expect a results-oriented approach. DeBoer has already made it clear after two close scrimmages at Alabama earlier this spring that he has been more focused on progress over the course of the spring. So while they won't be perfect on Saturday, you can hope to see the culmination of that in the Alabama spring game.

