SIUE women's tennis set for senior days





SIUE (14-3, 4-1 OVC) vs. Western Illinois (2-14, 0-5 OVC)

Saturday, April 13, 1 p.m

Edwardsville, Illinois. Follow SIUE Women's Tennis –Tweet–Instagram–Facebook SENIOR DAY

SIUE women's tennis will honor Jill Lambrechts , Jordan Schifano And Fabiola Perez before Saturday's game. DOUBLE GAMES TEAM OF THE WEEK

Amelia Gorman And Margaux Guibal Britt were honored as the Ohio Valley Conference Doubles Team of the Week for the second week in a row. This is the second time Guibal Britt has been honored for doubles. Gorman has now been honored four times this season, including twice previously Stefania Anikina . SECOND SEED

SIUE secured the No. 2 seed for the upcoming OVC Championships in St. Louis. The event will take place April 19-21 at the Dwight Davis Tennis Center. SERIES RECORD

The Cougars are 9-3 all-time against the Leathernecks. SIUE has won each of the last five meetings in the series. This is the first time the two teams will meet as conference rivals. OVC PRICES

Through the twelve weeks of the regular season, SIUE has won weekly OVC awards in seven of those weeks. Lambrechts (January 23/February 20), Schifano (January 30), Anikina (February 27), Gorman (March 12) and Guibal Britt (April 2) each became Player of the Week. YEAR SIX

Adam Albertsen , who recently recorded his 200th doubles match as a collegiate coach (men's and women's tennis), is in his sixth season as head coach of the Cougars. SIUE has increased its win total in each of the previous five years. Last season, the Cougars finished play with a 17-5 record in dual matches.

