Boston University loses to Denver in overtime

Broz went solo up the wing, with traffic filling the middle, and fired a shot under the pads of BU netminder Mathieu Caron (27 saves).

As Denver hung on, the heartbroken goalie sat split-legged on the ice as his desperate teammates comforted him. Caron, a junior transfer from Brown, took BU to overtime with some of his best work of the season.

I'm just really grateful for the opportunity I had to play with [his teammates], said Caron, who played in all 40 games this season. I think everyone had a great year. Each man grew, not only as a hockey player, but as a person.

Get sports headlines The Globe's latest sports news delivered to your inbox every morning.

Caron grew to Bunyanesque proportions as the game progressed. Before the winner, he stopped Broz and Jack Devine, Denver's leading scorer. His pair of diving gloves, kept in accordance with regulations, held.

Probably a few times tomorrow morning on SportsCenter, Terriers captain Case McCarthy said of Caron.

While BU had to kill four penalties, their power play was shut down on third down. The Terriers started overtime with 47 seconds left on a Dylan Peterson entry minor.

BU coach Jay Pandolfo may have sent a message at the end of the night. After a video review after the Brozs winner, referee Andrew Bruggeman said words that have been heard on Commonwealth Ave. for years. will sound:

At the end of the game, Boston University challenged for a missed major penalty, Bruggeman said. Not a single major penalty was missed.

Pandolfo said afterward that he was looking for an unsolicited cross-check.

I don't know, you guys watched the game, Pandolfo said, when asked about the imbalance. I don't know if there were sanctions or not.

That's not the reason we lost the match. We had to find a way to put teams away five-on-five. We didn't do that.

BU, which lost to Minnesota in a national semifinal last year in Tampa, had scoreless chances from Lane Hutson and Nick Zabaneh early in overtime. Macklin Celebrini hit a one-timer wide with a give-and-go at 12:56, causing Denver coach David Carle to call a timeout.

Not even two minutes later: a rush, a shot and a second straight BU loss in the Frozen Four.

Just a great hockey game, said Carle, whose team has a chance to win its 10th national crown on Saturday.

BU (28-9-3), the second overall seed in the tournament, dominated most of the first half of the match and opened the scoring on a short breakaway from senior Luke Tuch. Third-seeded Denver (31-9-3), however, tied the score thanks to a rare turnover by Hutson, whose blunder allowed Denver's Tristan Lemyre to equalize in the second.

The Terriers, still seeking their first NCAA title since 2009, led most of the night, stifling Denver's offense and jumping on offense. But Peterson, a senior winger, checked too hard when he hit Denver defenseman Sean Behrens into the boards from behind with 1:13 left. The play was reviewed for a possible major penalty, but remained a minor.

Graduate Sam Stevens sold out to block a slapper on the power play, and Caron saved Denver sniper Massimo Rizzo in the final seconds of regulation.

The penalty was excellent from the goalkeeper, Pandolfo said. They were sacrificing. We were confident they would get the job done.

After Tuch opened the scoring at 7:45 of the first, the Terriers held the Pioneers without a shot for the remainder of the period. Caron also went nearly 10 minutes into the second without making a save. But Caron was busy in the five minutes before intermission, Denver stretched the BU defense and tied the game.

Lemyre, a little-used sophomore forward, was on his second shift of the night, Carle said, when he put it on a stuff-in with 4:39 left in the second.

After BU defenseman Tom Willander was stymied by a shot from Miko Matikka, Hutson tried to turn the puck to his partner behind the net. Matikka picked it out and found Lemyre in front for the equalizer, his second of the season.

Caron made his best save of the first 40 in the final minute of the second. Aidan Thompson made Caron swim with a sly move, but the netminder dove back to the net to get the puck. He made a similar save at the end of a penalty kill in the third period, using his kick to keep the score level.

BU, which outscored Denver 20-11 in the first 40 minutes, had its first chance at the 45-second mark. Celebrini one-timed a give-and-go into the chest of Denver goalie Matt Davis (33 saves), who was under siege in the first half. His team was outshot 10-3 in the first inning.

“Every time we put the puck behind them, we had success,” Pandolfo said. We didn't create enough of that tonight after the way we played in the first half of the game.

The Terriers led the way as Tuch collected a big turnover and raced past Devine, getting his top-flight 10th of the season at 7.45. After Tuch's shorthanded goal, Denver did not shoot on goal for the remaining 12:15 of the period.

Celebrini, who got up quickly after Behrens dropped him with an open-ice shoulder hit late in the first, had a game-high seven shots and was 15 of 22 on faceoffs. The likely No. 1 overall pick in the NHL draft was dangerous and creative. Just like many of his teammates.

Until they lost their grip.

The margin for error on these one-off cases is very small, Pandolfo said. We made some mistakes that cost us a lot of money, and there is no tomorrow for us.

Matt Porter can be reached at [email protected]. follow him @mattyports.