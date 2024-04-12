Sports
2024 Olympics: Who's on Team USA?
With summer just around the corner, Olympic fans are getting ready to watch their favorite athletes compete in Paris at the 2024 Summer Games, which begin on July 26. Before the torch is lit during the opening ceremony, you need to know which athletes have qualified for the Games. so far.
The U.S. Olympic team roster will soon include more than 500 athletes qualified to represent their home country in Paris this summer. according to NBC Sports. It will be one of Team USA's largest representations to date.
Although many athletes still go through the Olympic Trials to qualify to compete in the Games, Team USA has announced this a few athletes who have already achieved their qualification.
RELATED: Revisiting the Legendary 1992 Dream Team and Their Gold Medal Win at the Barcelona Olympics
In the meantime, some of the upcoming Olympic trials include:
Wrestling: April 19-20, Pennsylvania State University
Swim: June 15-23, Indianapolis, Indiana
Diving: June 16-23, University of Tennessee
Athletics: June 21-30, Eugene, Oregon
Artistic Gymnastics: June 27-30, Minneapolis, Minnesota
Before you tune in for the qualifying events this spring and summer, let's take a look at the list of athletes who have qualified in their respective sport:
Basketball (3×3)
Jimmer Fredette
Kareem Maddox
Dylan Travis
Canyon Berry
Boxing
Joshua Edwards (+92kg)
Jajaira González (60 kg)
Jahmal Harvey (57kg)
Omari Jones (71kg)
Jennifer Lozano (50kg)
Nightshade McCane (66kg)
Break
Sunny Choi
Victor Montalvo
Canoe/kayak
Nevin Harrison (canoe sprint)
Screens
Anna Cebula (epée)
Margherita Guzzi Vincenti (épée)
Hadley Husisian (épée)
Jackie Dubrovich (foil)
Lee Kiefer (foil)
Lauren Scruggs (foil)
Tatiana Nazlymov (saber)
Magda Skarbonkiewicz (saber)
Elizabeth Tartakovsky (saber)
Nick Itkin (foil)
Alexander Massialas (foil)
Gerek Meinhardt (foil)
Eli Dershwitz (saber)
Colin Heathcock (saber)
Mitchell Saron (knows)
RELATED: How Many Olympic Sports Are There? See a full list for the 2024 Summer Games
Gymnastics
Evita Griskenas (rhythmic)
Modern pentathlon
Jess Davis
Rowing
Liam Corrigan (four)
Michael Grady (four)
Nick Mead (four)
Justin Best (four)
Sophia Vitas (double skulls)
Kristi Wagner (double skulls)
Michelle Sechser (lightweight double skulls)
Molly Reckford (lightweight double skulls)
Charlotte Buck (eight and four)
Molly Bruggeman (eight and four)
Nina Castagna (eight and four)
Olivia Coffey (eight and four)
Claire Collins (eight and four)
Margaret Hedeman (eight and four)
Emily Kalfelz (eight and four)
Kaitlin Knifton (eight and four)
Mary Mozzio-Manson (eight and four)
Meghan Musnicki (eight and four)
Kelsey Reelick (eight and four)
Regina Salmons (eight and four)
Madeleine Wanamaker (eight and four)
The sailing
Ian Barrows (49er)
Hans Henken (49ers)
Dominique Stater (49er)
Stuart McNay (mixed dinghy)
Lara Dallman-Weiss (mixed dinghy)
Daniella Moroz (formula pilot)
Erika Reineke (dinghy)
To shoot
Lexi Lagan (air pistol)
Austen Smith (skeet)
Katelyn Abeln (air pistol, sporting pistol)
Vincent Hancock (clay)
Sagen Maddalena (air rifle, small caliber rifle)
Ivan Roe (air rifle, small caliber rifle)
Dania Vizzi (skeet)
Mary Tucker (air rifle, small caliber rifle)
Keith Sanderson (rapid fire pistol)
Conner Prince (skeet)
RELATED: How Much Do Olympians Get Paid to Compete? It's complicated. Here's what we know
Sport climbing
Colin Duffy (combined)
Natalia Grossman (combined)
Emma Hunt (speed)
Piper Kelly (speed)
Samuel Watson (speed)
Jesse Grupper (combined)
Surf
Griffin Colapinto
Johannes Johannes Florence
Caroline Marks
Carissa Moore
Caity Simmers
Swimming
Katie Grimes
Mary Denigan
Ivan Pushkovych
Table tennis
Lily Zhang
Amy Wang
Rachel sung
Tennis
Coco Gauff
Taekwondo
C.J. Nickolas
Athletics
Conner Mantz
Clayton Young
Fiona OKeeffe
Emily Sisson
Dakota Wyvern
Triathlon
Morgan Pearson
Taylor Knibb
Watch live coverage of the Opening Ceremony on Friday, July 26 on NBC and Peacock starting at 12pm ET. Telemundo offers Spanish-language coverage starting at 1:00 PM ET. Primetime coverage begins at 7:30 PM ET/PT on NBC and Peacock.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.nbc.com/nbc-insider/2024-olympics-who-is-on-team-usa-roster-qualified-athletes
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Box office: Top 10 Bollywood films for the Eid holidays
- 2024 Olympics: Who's on Team USA?
- Roberto Cavalli, flamboyant Italian fashion designer, dies aged 83 | Fashion
- Wall Street falls sharply to close its worst week since October
- Google mocks Epics' proposed reforms to end Android app market monopoly
- A former Trump official has predicted Melania's behavior amid Trump's criminal trial
- Spring coronavirus vaccination campaign begins in Lincolnshire
- Here are the main foreign news at 2015 hours
- UK economic growth, February 2024
- Things to see and do in Sea Coast
- Eggs Up Grill's marketing executives set their sights on menu innovation and technology stack | Franchise News
- Ian explains: Xi Jinping's nationalist agenda is to rebuild the walls around China