2024 Olympics: Who's on Team USA?





With summer just around the corner, Olympic fans are getting ready to watch their favorite athletes compete in Paris at the 2024 Summer Games, which begin on July 26. Before the torch is lit during the opening ceremony, you need to know which athletes have qualified for the Games. so far. The U.S. Olympic team roster will soon include more than 500 athletes qualified to represent their home country in Paris this summer. according to NBC Sports. It will be one of Team USA's largest representations to date. Although many athletes still go through the Olympic Trials to qualify to compete in the Games, Team USA has announced this a few athletes who have already achieved their qualification. RELATED: Revisiting the Legendary 1992 Dream Team and Their Gold Medal Win at the Barcelona Olympics In the meantime, some of the upcoming Olympic trials include: Wrestling: April 19-20, Pennsylvania State University Swim: June 15-23, Indianapolis, Indiana Diving: June 16-23, University of Tennessee Athletics: June 21-30, Eugene, Oregon Artistic Gymnastics: June 27-30, Minneapolis, Minnesota Before you tune in for the qualifying events this spring and summer, let's take a look at the list of athletes who have qualified in their respective sport: Basketball (3×3) Jimmer Fredette

Kareem Maddox

Dylan Travis

Canyon Berry Boxing Joshua Edwards (+92kg)

Jajaira González (60 kg)

Jahmal Harvey (57kg)

Omari Jones (71kg)

Jennifer Lozano (50kg)

Nightshade McCane (66kg) Break Sunny Choi

Victor Montalvo Canoe/kayak Nevin Harrison (canoe sprint) Screens Anna Cebula (epée)

Margherita Guzzi Vincenti (épée)

Hadley Husisian (épée)

Jackie Dubrovich (foil)

Lee Kiefer (foil)

Lauren Scruggs (foil)

Tatiana Nazlymov (saber)

Magda Skarbonkiewicz (saber)

Elizabeth Tartakovsky (saber)

Nick Itkin (foil)

Alexander Massialas (foil)

Gerek Meinhardt (foil)

Eli Dershwitz (saber)

Colin Heathcock (saber)

Mitchell Saron (knows) RELATED: How Many Olympic Sports Are There? See a full list for the 2024 Summer Games Gymnastics Evita Griskenas (rhythmic) Modern pentathlon Jess Davis Rowing Liam Corrigan (four)

Michael Grady (four)

Nick Mead (four)

Justin Best (four)

Sophia Vitas (double skulls)

Kristi Wagner (double skulls)

Michelle Sechser (lightweight double skulls)

Molly Reckford (lightweight double skulls)

Charlotte Buck (eight and four)

Molly Bruggeman (eight and four)

Nina Castagna (eight and four)

Olivia Coffey (eight and four)

Claire Collins (eight and four)

Margaret Hedeman (eight and four)

Emily Kalfelz (eight and four)

Kaitlin Knifton (eight and four)

Mary Mozzio-Manson (eight and four)

Meghan Musnicki (eight and four)

Kelsey Reelick (eight and four)

Regina Salmons (eight and four)

Madeleine Wanamaker (eight and four) The sailing Ian Barrows (49er)

Hans Henken (49ers)

Dominique Stater (49er)

Stuart McNay (mixed dinghy)

Lara Dallman-Weiss (mixed dinghy)

Daniella Moroz (formula pilot)

Erika Reineke (dinghy) To shoot Lexi Lagan (air pistol)

Austen Smith (skeet)

Katelyn Abeln (air pistol, sporting pistol)

Vincent Hancock (clay)

Sagen Maddalena (air rifle, small caliber rifle)

Ivan Roe (air rifle, small caliber rifle)

Dania Vizzi (skeet)

Mary Tucker (air rifle, small caliber rifle)

Keith Sanderson (rapid fire pistol)

Conner Prince (skeet) RELATED: How Much Do Olympians Get Paid to Compete? It's complicated. Here's what we know Sport climbing Colin Duffy (combined)

Natalia Grossman (combined)

Emma Hunt (speed)

Piper Kelly (speed)

Samuel Watson (speed)

Jesse Grupper (combined) Surf Griffin Colapinto

Johannes Johannes Florence

Caroline Marks

Carissa Moore

Caity Simmers Swimming Katie Grimes

Mary Denigan

Ivan Pushkovych Table tennis Lily Zhang

Amy Wang

Rachel sung Tennis Coco Gauff Taekwondo C.J. Nickolas Athletics Conner Mantz

Clayton Young

Fiona OKeeffe

Emily Sisson

Dakota Wyvern Triathlon Morgan Pearson

Taylor Knibb Watch live coverage of the Opening Ceremony on Friday, July 26 on NBC and Peacock starting at 12pm ET. Telemundo offers Spanish-language coverage starting at 1:00 PM ET. Primetime coverage begins at 7:30 PM ET/PT on NBC and Peacock.

