Cricket tournament to return to Troy





The second annual Michigan High School Cricket Tournament kicks off at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, April 28 at the Troy Community Center.

Advertisement TROY – On Sunday, April 28, the Troy Community Center will host the second annual Michigan High School Cricket Tournament. The tournament was started last year by Washtenaw International High School student Sarthak Subudhi. An advocate for increasing access to cricket resources in the community, he organized several local teams, including his own, to participate in the event. “High school cricket is still new to most people. Since I am a senior attending the University of Michigan, I want to leave a legacy for cricket at my school, Washtenaw, and the other schools,” Subudhi said. “There is no charge for admission, everyone is invited. It takes place from 9:30 am. The final starts on Sunday, April 28 at 7:45 PM. It will take place at the Troy Community Center. The Troy Community Center is located at 3179 Livernois Road. The five teams competing this year are Washtenaw International High School, International Academy East in Troy, Troy High School, Plymouth Canton Educational Park and Northville High School. Nikhil Mudaliar is the captain of the Troy High School Cricket Club. He said he was happy to see more cricket resources and opportunities in the community. “The future for cricket is bright,” Mudaliar said. 'There's a cricket pitch in Boulan Park. It's growing and we want it to become a possible lifestyle for more people. Although America has a huge population, cricket is not the way of life here, but elsewhere. It is the second most watched sport in the world. We would like to have teams here that can compete with teams in countries like England or India.” Subudhi said matches will consist of 10 overs per side and 11 players per team and the tournament will showcase talent, skill and sportsmanship. “Every run scored, wicket taken and catch taken will add to the exciting story of the competition,” he said. “There are two groups seeded, so Group A will be International Academy East, Washtenaw International High School and Northville High School in a round robin format. Group B are last year's finalists, and they are Plymouth Canton Educational Park, our defending champions, and Troy High School.” The five teams were invited by established teams from the area. “It's an invitation-only tournament. We scouted which schools have clubs that are active,” said Subudhi. “It's more of an open invitation because there are no qualifications to participate.” “I made my club my first year, in 2022, and the first tournament was last year,” Mudaliar added. “Sarthak contacted us on Instagram. I told my friend Krish, who attends International Academy East. It grew by word of mouth. We turned it into a tournament so that people could experience cricket.” Although cricket is deeply entrenched in countries such as India, England, Australia and South Africa, it is still in its infancy in the United States. Organizers and players like Subudhi and Mudaliar hope to showcase the excitement and potential of the game. “This is a perfect opportunity to experience what cricketers do and see what it feels like to attend a match,” said Mudaliar. “It's a whole new sport. It's another way to have fun, and it can improve fitness in other ways. It involves less danger than a sport like football.” Advertisement

