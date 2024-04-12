Sports
Georgia football spring game: News, start time, top players to watch for G-Day 2024 from SEC insiders
The Georgia Bulldogs have their sights set on winning another national title after falling short last season. Georgia fans will get a glimpse of this year's team during G-Day 2024, taking place on Saturday, April 13 at 1:00 PM ET. Last season, Georgia won 12-0 in the regular season for the third year in a row. Georgia football ultimately finished 13-1 with a record-breaking 63-3 win over Florida State in the Orange Bowl. The Bulldogs are once again chock full of playmakers in 2024. Georgia signed the nation's No. 1 college football recruiting class for the 2024 cycle, acquiring six players through the college football transfer portal.
Kirby Smart's team also brings back starting quarterback Carson Beck, who threw for 3,941 yards, 24 touchdowns and six interceptions last season. The Bulldogs open the 2024 season on Saturday, August 31 against the Clemson Tigers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. Which players should you keep an eye on when you watch G-Day on Saturday? If you want To get the latest Georgia football news, be sure to join Dawgs247, the 247Sports affiliate that covers the Georgia Bulldogs.
The Dawgs247 team of Kipp Adams, Benjamin Wolk and Jordan D. Hill has decades of experience beating the Bulldogs. Wolk has a history of major recruiting news, while Adams and Hill are up to date on all the latest team news. Tens of thousands of Georgia fans follow them on social media and their coverage of Georgia is read by millions. They keep you informed about everything happening in Georgia athletics and provide you with premium updates you won't find anywhere else.
The team at Dawgs247 has extensive coverage of Georgia's spring game, including injury information and potential changes to the depth chart. To get the latest updates on spring training and the 2024 G-Day Game, visit Dawgs247 and join now.
Insights into Georgia's offensive line battles
One storyline Georgia fans will keep an eye on Saturday is which players fighting for a starting role on the offensive line can stand out from the rest of the pack. The Bulldogs have some legitimate battles for a starting role among the big men up front. The biggest positions of interest for Georgia this spring are left guard and right tackle.
Xavier Truss has experience playing right tackle after filling in for the injured Amarius Mims, who is projected to be a first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft last season. Micah Morris can also bring experience to the offensive line after playing the had traded at both guard spots last season. Notably, he stepped in at left guard in the SEC championship game when Mims re-injured his ankle and Truss moved back to tackle.Join Dawgs247 for the latest news on the offensive line depth chart.
QB Gunner Stockton is preparing for big opportunities
Carson Beck is the clear starter, but Stockton is looking to solidify himself as a backup quarterback. Stockton didn't see the field in 2022 as a true freshman, but played in four games for the Bulldogs last season. Stockton received playing time in Georgia's lopsided win over FSU in the Orange Bowl, completing 6 of 10 passes for 96 yards with two touchdowns, while also rushing seven times for 46 yards.
Stockton served as Georgia's backup for the Orange Bowl last year and now finds himself in a position to be Beck's backup all season. Beck had to wait for the opportunity to become Georgia's starting quarterback while sitting behind Stetson Bennett. Stockton said Beck's patience during his time in Georgia sets the perfect example for him, and Stockton added it was a privilege to learn behind him. On Saturday, Stockton will look to impress the coaching staff with his playmaking and quick decision-making against the highly touted Georgia defense.Get the rest of the details on Stockton's big opportunity here.
Other storylines to follow on Saturday include The jersey number changes, Georgia's elite defense And 2025 Recruitment Updates.
How to get insider information about Georgia football
The Dawgs247 team has VIP information about the offensive line battle, updated jersey numbers And2025 Recruitment Updates that you won't get anywhere else. Join Dawgs247 to see everything and get the latest news about Georgia's spring games.
Who are the top players Georgia fans should watch on Saturday? Join Dawgs247 to catch all the latest G-Day Game news, all from a team of reporters with decades of experience covering the BulldogsAnd invent.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cbssports.com/college-football/news/georgia-football-spring-game-news-start-time-top-players-to-watch-for-2024-g-day-from-sec-insiders/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Treasury targets Hamas drone unit leaders, cyber actors
- Georgia football spring game: News, start time, top players to watch for G-Day 2024 from SEC insiders
- Roberto Cavalli, Italian fashion designer known for his sexy style, dies at 83
- Google retires VPN privacy tools and goes all-in on AI
- Scientists have discovered the cause of the brightest burst of light ever | BBC News
- It's time to wake up: Boris Johnson criticizes Western hesitation to support Ukraine
- Food projects considered to have failed, any recommendations?
- Russia Ukraine War Live: Kiev Launches Drones on Russian Cities While Putin Mocks Peace Conference
- Vidya Balan says she was replaced in a dozen films after project with Mohanlal was scrapped, producer refused to meet her after checking Kundli | Bollywood News
- Cricket tournament to return to Troy
- Fashion designer Roberto Cavalli has died at 83, his company says
- On Xi Jinping's pulse