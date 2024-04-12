Team Wyoming wins 18U AA Tier 2 national hockey title





The Wyoming 18U AA Tier 2 hockey team is national champion for the first time. Thanks to a 4-0 shutout of the Boise Jr. Steelheads in the championship game at the national tournament in Delmont, PA. Team Wyoming consisted of players from six cities in the region. The victory in the title game made it 5-0 at the championships. WYOMING 18U TEAM WINS USA HOCKEY TIER II NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP Wyoming had several firsts en route to the title. They competed in their first 18U championship match, completing round-robin play undefeated, receiving a No. 1 seed for the medal round and their first-ever gold medal. The 18U AA program earned bronze medals in 2022 and 2023. In national pool play, Wyoming defeated Pacific Edge Hockey of Portland, OR, 6-4, in their first match. Game two was a 3-2 win over Boise. The final round-robin match resulted in a 5-3 win over the Delaware Blue Hens. That 3-0 record earned Wyoming the No. 1 seed. Wyoming faced the Ogden Jr Mustangs from Utah. They played six previous matches and Team Wyo won four. It took overtime, but Wyoming won 3-2. Boise topped the Atlanta Fire (GA) 5-3 in the other semifinal for a championship rematch. Team Wyoming defeated Boise 4-0 for a national championship. THE MEMBERS OF TEAM WYOMING ARE FROM ALL OVER THE REGION The 2024 squad consisted of Brax Thomas (Casper), Hunter Lane (Casper), Mason Chapmon (Miles City, MT), Dax Thomas (Casper), Kyler Clouston (Gillette), Holden Leosh (Jackson), Leo Eiland (Gillette) , Patrick Lynch (Gillette), CJ Lang (Miles City, MT), Nick Korpi (Jackson), Eli Youmans (Casper), Patrick McGrath (Casper), Tommy Caruso (Jackson), Isaak Erickson (Cheyenne), Mason Romaine (Jackson) ), Peyton Marty (Gillette), Kolin Krizan (Riverton), Aaron Gallant (Cheyenne), Ryker Spiegelberg (Casper) and Anthony Moorehead (Miles City, MT). The head coach was Laramie Davies. This was his fourth year. Assistants were Dan Clouston and Cole Whitman. Tommy Caruso, Aaron Gallant and Hunter Lane became the only players to win all three medals. Seniors included Gallant (captain), Kyler Clouston (assistant captain), Lane (assistant captain), Ryker Spiegelberg, Kolin Krizan and Caruso, the only four-year player in team history. This marked the first time hockey in Wyoming won a national championship since the 14U AA and 16U AA won titles in 2016. Congratulations! Thanks to: Coach Laramie Davies Thanks to: Coach Laramie Davies Golden medal Thanks to: Coach Laramie Davies A look inside the most beautiful locker room at College Hockey-UND's Ralph Engelstad Arena

