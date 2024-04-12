Women's lacrosse hosts UMBC in Rally Around Mental Health Game on Saturday





WOMEN'S LACROSSE NOTEBOOK Vermont (6-6, 1-3 AE) hosts UMBC (8-4, 3-1 AE) in the Rally Around Mental Health Game presented by Redstone on Saturday (April 13) at Virtue Field. The opening drawing is scheduled for 12:00 PM ET and will be broadcast live ESPN+. Tickets can be purchased at UVMathletics.com/Tickets or by visiting the Gutterson Fieldhouse Box Office on game day. RELATED LINKS

Buy tickets

Watch: ESPN+ | AE.TV (Int'l)

Live stats MEETING ON MENTAL HEALTH Redstone Commons, Redstone Lofts and Spinner Place proudly support UVM Athletics and the United Way of Northwest Vermont in spreading awareness of mental health issues for students, student-athletes and members in our UVM community. United Way of Northwest Vermont brings local people together to solve local problems, working with government, businesses, nonprofits and community members like you to enable change, including improving timely access to Vermonters to mental health care. Now more than ever, we need to work together to strengthen mental health care for ourselves and our neighbors. United Way is honored to partner with UVM Athletics and Redstone Student Housing to raise awareness and increase access to mental health care for student athletes and the greater community.TextUVMRallyUnpleasant24365orclick hereto donate now! VANESSA COX MEMORIAL GAME Saturday also features the Vanessa Cox Memorial Game in honor of the late Vanessa Cox '05. Head coach Sarah Dalton Graddock has selected Erin Kloostra to wear Cox's No. 23 jersey. Cox, a 2015 member of the UVM Athletic Hall of Fame, tragically died in a car accident in February 2015 at the age of 31. POSTER DAY Saturday's match is also Poster Day. Fans will receive a free UVM women's lacrosse poster and are encouraged to stick around after the game to have them signed by the Catamounts. LOOKING FOR A RETURN Vermont looks to snap a three-game skid against UMBC on Saturday. The Cats have suffered losses to UAlbany (L, 17-7), Binghamton (L, 10-9) and Bryant (L, 21-10) during that span. PLAYOFF SCENARIOS The Catamounts need a win on Saturday to keep their playoff chances alive. A loss to the Retrievers and a Bryant victory over UMass Lowell would eliminate UVM from qualifying for the America East Tournament. AVA'S RECORD HUNT

Ava Vasile needs three points to tie, or four points to set the career program record. The graduate student currently follows Sydney Mas '14, who recorded 255 career points. Vasile also trails Mas in career goals, with 204 goals to Mas' 218. SCOUTING THE RETRIVERS UMBC is on a three-game conference win streak with a big win last Saturday against UAlbany (W, 12-11). They are currently 3-1 in the conference, which puts them in first place in America East. Their other losses came against UMass Lowell (W, 14-12) and UNH (W, 13-8). Forward Grace Bruce leads her team in points this season (46) with 43 goals and three assists. She is second in the conference and 25th nationally in goals per game. Not far behind her is forward Kolby Weedon (28 goals, 12 assists). Sophomore defenseman Emily Renehan was named America East Defensive Player of the Week on Monday (April 8). They recorded three ground balls and four caused turnovers in their win against UAlbany. WITHIN THE SERIES Vermont is 5-7 overall against UMBC. The Catamounts have won their past two games against the Retrievers. The Catamounts went 16-8 at Virtue Field in 2022, the last time they hosted the Retrievers. Vermont came back from a seven-goal deficit to win 12-10 in last year's game in Baltimore. Ava Vasile scored five goals, Ciera Licare added a few, and Jane Trauger , McKenzie Ballard And Claire Adelhelm each added a count. THREE-GAME HOMESTAND After spending nine of the 12 games played on the road this season, Vermont will finally get to play three straight games at home, starting with Saturday's game against UMBC. They will host Le Moyne on Wednesday (April 17) and their final home game of the season against Rutgers on April 21.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://uvmathletics.com/news/2024/4/12/womens-lacrosse-hosts-umbc-saturday-in-rally-around-mental-health-game.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos