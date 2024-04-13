Sports
Mater Dei removes Frank McManus as football coach after one season – Orange County Register
Frank McManus has been fired after one season as head coach of the Mater Deis football team, the school announced on Friday.
McManus coached the Monarchs to the CIF Southern Section Division 1 and CIF State Open Division championships in the 2023 season. They went 13-1, with the loss to St. John Bosco in a Trinity League game. Mater Dei defeated St. John Bosco in the CIF-SS Division 1 championship game.
He replaced Bruce Rollinson who resigned after the 2022 season, his 34th as head coach at Mater Dei. McManus had been an assistant coach under Rollinson.
Mater Deis' release did not specify reasons for the school's decision.
We are saddened to announce the departure of Coach McManus from Mater Dei High School. We wish him the best in his future endeavors, said Mater Dei President Michael Brennan.
Randy Wright, football operations and marketing coordinator, will serve as interim head coach with support from Khaled Holmes, who will continue in his role as associate head coach.
Brennan said there would be no additional comment from the school.
In December, Brennan praised McManus after the Monarchs' 35-0 victory against San Mateo's Serra in the state championship game.
Frank has done an excellent job this year, Brennan told The Register. I don't think we could have asked more from a coach. He grinds it out. He works very long hours and has worked very hard to continue helping the Mater Dei program become the best version of itself.
It was a huge asset, Brennan added to McManus. I think we did that (make sure it's right). Frank is a very special person and we are very grateful to have him as head coach. The relationship he has with the children is a very special relationship, because they know he loves them. If they cross the line a little, they know he is correcting them because he loves them.
The style of McManus, 47, was visibly and audibly different from Rollinsons.
Rollinson wore a tie during matches. A backwards-facing cap was often part of McManu's look on the sideline.
Rollinson's postgame comments were measured and delivered slowly. During a TV interview After Mater Dei defeated St. John Bosco in the CIF-SS finals, McManus shouted We'll string 'em up in the middle of Bristol and take on anyone, a reference to Las Vegas Bishop Gorman being crowned national champion of 2023 by MaxPreps.com.
During a 7-on-7 tournament Sunday at Beckman High, McManus could be heard cursing at eighth-grade players on his team.
The football program at Mater Dei, a coeducational high school in the Diocese of Orange in Santa Ana, has gained fame beyond its consistent success on the field.
A 2021 locker room incident, a fight between two of the football program's players that left one of the players with a brain injury, led to a now-settled lawsuit accusing Mater Dei and the Roman Catholic Diocese of Orange. involving Mater Dei, of attempting to cover up the incident.
Brennan was hired as president of Mater Dei in January 2022, replacing Fr. Walter Jenkins. Changing the cultural course of Mater Dei athletics was part of his mission.
One of Brennan's earlier moves at Mater Dei was to install Joel Hartmann in the newly created position of executive director of athletics. Hartmann had worked in Servite's athletic department when Brennan was Servite director.
Jenkins served as president of Mater Dei for six months. Before Jenkins left, he hired a Sacramento law firm to investigate the safety protocols of Mater Deis and its athletics program. The results of that assessment have not been made public.
Staff writer Dan Albano contributed to the report.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.ocregister.com/2024/04/12/mater-dei-fires-frank-mcmanus-as-football-coach-after-one-season/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Fake rendering of I-94 Detroit Hollywood sign sets expectations
- Mater Dei removes Frank McManus as football coach after one season – Orange County Register
- A look at Roberto Cavallis' designs over the years
- Investors digest the first batch of bank profits
- Trump says he would 'absolutely' testify at his New York criminal trial
- UK and EU move closer to post-Brexit Gibraltar border talks | Gibraltar
- “Felt Like an Earthquake”: The “Morning Joe” clip comes to a screeching halt as the studio begins to shake
- Regarding President Jokowi's friendship with Megawati, Palace: still looking for time
- LSG vs DC Live cricket score, Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2024 scorecard online streaming. Watch Lucknow Banaam Delhi Aaj Ke Match Ka Score TV Channel Broadcast on YouTube, Hotstar App, Star Sports Network
- Fashion designer Roberto Cavalli has died at 83, his company says
- “To Kill A Mockingbird” Featuring Emmy Award-Winning Actor Richard Thomas Comes to the Columbia Co. Performing Arts Center
- As Uber set to begin operations in Netherlands, labor group says drivers need better legal protection