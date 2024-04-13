Mater Dei removes Frank McManus as football coach after one season – Orange County Register

Frank McManus has been fired after one season as head coach of the Mater Deis football team, the school announced on Friday.

McManus coached the Monarchs to the CIF Southern Section Division 1 and CIF State Open Division championships in the 2023 season. They went 13-1, with the loss to St. John Bosco in a Trinity League game. Mater Dei defeated St. John Bosco in the CIF-SS Division 1 championship game.

He replaced Bruce Rollinson who resigned after the 2022 season, his 34th as head coach at Mater Dei. McManus had been an assistant coach under Rollinson.

Mater Deis' release did not specify reasons for the school's decision.

We are saddened to announce the departure of Coach McManus from Mater Dei High School. We wish him the best in his future endeavors, said Mater Dei President Michael Brennan.

Randy Wright, football operations and marketing coordinator, will serve as interim head coach with support from Khaled Holmes, who will continue in his role as associate head coach.

Brennan said there would be no additional comment from the school.

In December, Brennan praised McManus after the Monarchs' 35-0 victory against San Mateo's Serra in the state championship game.

Frank has done an excellent job this year, Brennan told The Register. I don't think we could have asked more from a coach. He grinds it out. He works very long hours and has worked very hard to continue helping the Mater Dei program become the best version of itself.

It was a huge asset, Brennan added to McManus. I think we did that (make sure it's right). Frank is a very special person and we are very grateful to have him as head coach. The relationship he has with the children is a very special relationship, because they know he loves them. If they cross the line a little, they know he is correcting them because he loves them.

The style of McManus, 47, was visibly and audibly different from Rollinsons.

Rollinson wore a tie during matches. A backwards-facing cap was often part of McManu's look on the sideline.

Rollinson's postgame comments were measured and delivered slowly. During a TV interview After Mater Dei defeated St. John Bosco in the CIF-SS finals, McManus shouted We'll string 'em up in the middle of Bristol and take on anyone, a reference to Las Vegas Bishop Gorman being crowned national champion of 2023 by MaxPreps.com.

During a 7-on-7 tournament Sunday at Beckman High, McManus could be heard cursing at eighth-grade players on his team.

The football program at Mater Dei, a coeducational high school in the Diocese of Orange in Santa Ana, has gained fame beyond its consistent success on the field.

A 2021 locker room incident, a fight between two of the football program's players that left one of the players with a brain injury, led to a now-settled lawsuit accusing Mater Dei and the Roman Catholic Diocese of Orange. involving Mater Dei, of attempting to cover up the incident.

Brennan was hired as president of Mater Dei in January 2022, replacing Fr. Walter Jenkins. Changing the cultural course of Mater Dei athletics was part of his mission.

One of Brennan's earlier moves at Mater Dei was to install Joel Hartmann in the newly created position of executive director of athletics. Hartmann had worked in Servite's athletic department when Brennan was Servite director.

Jenkins served as president of Mater Dei for six months. Before Jenkins left, he hired a Sacramento law firm to investigate the safety protocols of Mater Deis and its athletics program. The results of that assessment have not been made public.

Staff writer Dan Albano contributed to the report.