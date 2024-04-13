Women's tennis closes homestands vs. Cornell and No. 43 Columbia





CAMBRIDGE, Mass. No. 39 Harvard women's tennis (16-2, 2-0 Ivy) will host its final matches of the regular season this weekend as it welcomes Cornell (7-11, 0-3 Ivy) and No. 43 Columbia (14) . -4, 2-1 Ivy) on Saturday, April 13 and Sunday, April 14, respectively. This weekend the Crimson will celebrate the 50th anniversary of Harvard women's tennis, as well as the senior class. Starting Saturday, the team will welcome past players to campus as it celebrates its 50th anniversary as a program. The next day the Crimson will recognize his two elders, Iveta Daujotaite And Sani Gawande . What to know Since starting the season 4-2 and falling to No. 10 Texas A&M and Yale in the opening round of the ECAC Championships, the Crimson have won 12 straight games spanning the end of non-conference play and the start of the Ivy season . Half of the Crimson wins this past stretch have been 4-0 decisions.

Harvard's twelve straight wins set a new program record, beating the previous best of eleven straight wins in 2004–05.

Last weekend, the Crimson avenged its earlier loss to Yale by defeating the No. 45 nationally ranked team, 4-2, before dropping Brown 4-0 to move to 2-0 in conference action. Harvard currently sits atop the league as the only remaining undefeated team.

In the most recent ITA Women's Division I Team Rankings, the Crimson have risen in the polls and sit at number 39 in the country. With its new season-high ranking, Harvard is the highest-ranked Ivy League school.

Kate Kim has led the Crimson in singles wins for most of the season, with a record of 23-4 overall and 13-1 in dual action, including earning her first two Ivy League victories of her career last weekend.

has led the Crimson in singles wins for most of the season, with a record of 23-4 overall and 13-1 in dual action, including earning her first two Ivy League victories of her career last weekend. Stephanie Yakoff has had a strong performance in her freshman year, with the Crimson registering a singles record of 16-4 and leading the team with 22 doubles wins. The duo of Yakoff and Holly Fischer consistently appears at No. 1 in doubles and leads the team with an overall record of 12–5.

has had a strong performance in her freshman year, with the Crimson registering a singles record of 16-4 and leading the team with 22 doubles wins. The duo of Yakoff and consistently appears at No. 1 in doubles and leads the team with an overall record of 12–5. Three other Crimson players join Kim and Yakoff with double-digit singles wins led by Fischer with 15, Max Duncan with 13, and freshmen Kavya Karra with 10.

with 13, and freshmen with 10. Harvard holds a dominant 45-5 lead in the all-time series against the Big Red, including winning eight straight games. The two teams met earlier this season in the ECAC tournament, where the Crimson prevailed 4-0.

The Crimson have also historically dominated the series with the Lions, holding a 30-9 all-time lead. While they faced each other twice last season, the two teams split the series, with the Crimson winning the first game 4-1 and the Lions bouncing back 4-3 in the second. Next one The Crimson closes out the regular season with three straight games starting next season against No. 72 Penn on Saturday, April 20 and No. 50 Princeton on Sunday, April 21.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gocrimson.com/news/2024/4/12/womens-tennis-womens-tennis-closes-home-stand-versus-cornell-and-no-43-columbia.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos