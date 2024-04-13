Sudbury News: Students learn cricket as sport's popularity grows





The Rainbow District School Board has added cricket to its curriculum based on the sport's increased popularity and changing demographics. Through a Department of Education program, the school board received roughly $10,000 last year to purchase equipment and train staff. This year, the school board was allocated $20,000 to further expand the sport locally. Matt Cootes, physical education coordinator for the school board, has taken the lead in training staff and students. Originally from Australia, Cootes said cricket has always been one of his favorite sports. “I just love the game and there are a lot of transferable skills that students can get from this,” he said. Cricket is extremely popular in countries such as India, Great Britain, New Zealand and Australia. Cootes said interest is increasing in North America. “It's one of the biggest growing sports in North America,” he said. The Rainbow District School Board has added cricket to its curriculum based on the sport's increased popularity and changing demographics. (Photo from video) “We have students who come from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Australia and New Zealand where it's a big part of their culture. So we've been lucky with this funding, we're able to provide resources for our staff, time for training to help They improve their understanding of the game so that it is presented to students on a consistent basis.” Leah, a 9th grade student, said she likes to play something different. “It's like baseball and I've always played baseball,” she said. “I like that it's different from other sports. It's not like volleyball or basketball or anything we've done all our lives, so it's fun to try something new.” Year 9 Dylan said he was playing cricket for the first time and enjoyed learning something new. “I like the throwing aspect because we had to unlearn how we normally throw to learn how to throw cricket, but it's really fun,” he said. Kim Chezzi, physical education teacher at Lively Secondary School, says it is important for students to be exposed to a wide range of sports. O Download our app to receive local alerts on your device O Get the latest local updates straight to your inbox “I think it's a great opportunity that all students should have the opportunity to try a new sport, especially something that is culturally based,” Chezzi said. “That's something we try to bring into our schools as well, multicultural, because we have a lot of people moving to Sudbury specifically and this is their national game.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://northernontario.ctvnews.ca/sudbury-students-learn-cricket-as-sport-s-popularity-grows-1.6845390

