UVA Field Hockey | New era coming for Cavalier Hockey

The Hoos are off to a good start this year. From a team that finished 14-7 overall in 2023, mainstays Laura Janssen and Adele Iacobucci are gone, but among the players back are Dani Mendez-Trendler (team-high 27 points last year), Noa Boterman, Taryn Tkachuk, Emily Field, Jans Croon, Mia Abello, Minnie Pollock, the twins Lily and Meghen Hengerer, and goalkeepers Tyler Kennedy and Nilou Lempers.

Virginia's new recruits include Suze Leemans, one of the best young players in Europe. She is growing up, Keusgen said about Leemans, who comes from the Netherlands.

Keusgen added to his staff in February by hiring Carrera Lucas as an assistant coach. A former standout in goal for UVA, Lucas spent the past five seasons as an assistant at Villanova.

Our first goal was to bring someone into our program who fits as a person, with character, Keusgen said, and then see: OK, what skills do we need? Carrera was really a no-brainer. She's obviously an alum and knows the program. I coached her for four years. She also brings a very detailed skill set from a goalkeeper perspective. We needed a goalkeeping expert. She is a goalkeeping expert and her knowledge about… [technology is] quite impressive. She worked for some time with the national team. So that will also strengthen our program. She literally fit the niche we needed in the best way possible.

The Cavaliers' other assistant, Alyssa Parker, is entering her fourth season on the staff.

Alyssa is a great coach, Keusgen said, but more important, I think, is how she treats our student-athletes and makes them feel. Feedback can be harsh, but always in a way that doesn't take away from your self-confidence. If you want to give players ownership and they have to make decisions that can be creative, they have to have confidence, and if they don't have that confidence, they can never execute. With those two coaches, Lucas and Parker, I think the delivery is demanding, but it's in a way that it doesn't destroy or hurt [players] level of trust. They understand where it comes from.

In Keusgen's six games as acting head coach last season, Virginia posted a 4-2 record, with both losses coming against eventual NCAA champion North Carolina. In the NCAA quarterfinals, UVA defeated Maryland 4-0 to advance to the Final Four for the first time since 2019.

That wasn't the first time Keusgen was in charge of a team. He is a former head coach of the U.S. Under-19 Women's National Team and the US Rise National Team. He has also been head coach of the first men's and women's teams of the Oberhausener club in Germany.

He wasn't sure if he would get the opportunity to manage a college team in the United States, but it has always been a dream, Keusgen said. From day one [Virginia] I basically said, okay, I want to learn. What do I need to know to ever be able to do that myself?

As head coach, he had significant responsibilities, so the transition to his new role did not overwhelm Keusgen. But he has spent a lot of time thinking about what he can do to ensure his players have a good experience in the program.

The day UVA athletic director Carla Williams offered me the job and I signed, one thing that struck me was: What positive impact do I want to have on those student-athletes every year? said Keusgen. And that was something that kept me up at night a lot just thinking about, okay, what positive impact can I have or can we have as a coaching staff?

As head coach, he is also a spokesperson for the program, and that means periodically answering questions in interviews and at press conferences.

It was something I had to get used to, Keusgen said with a smile. I'm not naturally made for the spotlight, and I'm literally learning lessons. That was something I had to prepare for and get over my own shy, quiet self.

Hockey became a varsity sport at the university in 1973. Since then, Virginia has advanced to the NCAA Tournament 27 times, with six appearances in the Final Four. The Cavaliers have never won an NCAA title in the sport. They have yet to reach the championship game, but that is a realistic goal for the program, Keusgen said.

“It really starts with us and ends with us,” he said. Can we execute? Can we challenge ourselves every day in practice to get better? But there's no reason why we can't.

