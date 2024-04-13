Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas will be presenting sponsors of the Sunflower State Games





TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) – Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas became presenting sponsors of the Sunflower State Games and Kansas Senior Games. According to Sunflower State Games officials, they are honored to announce a new sponsor of the Kansas Senior Games through 2025. The Kansas Senior Games presented by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas is Kansas's own multi-sport league for ages 50 and older. The 2024 Kansas Senior Games will take place September 13-22 in Topeka and will be led by the Sunflower State Games. The addition of BCBSKS creates a strong partnership between two organizations looking to improve health and well-being. “We are excited to partner with the Kansas Senior Games to promote active and healthy lifestyles among older adults,” said Mike Gerrish, BCBSKS Vice President and Chief Marketing Experience Officer. At Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas, we not only support the well-being of our members, but we also invest in our local communities to promote the health and well-being of all Kansans. The Kansas Senior Games has been doing this work for years and wanted to play a role. Sunflower State Games officials said the Kansas Senior Games are open not only to Kansans, but also to out-of-state residents. The event consists of 16 different sports for people over 50. Events include the following: badminton, basketball, bowling, cycling, granny basketball, horseshoes, pickleball, racquetball, race walk, road race, softball, swimming, table tennis, tennis, track and field and volleyball. Complete event information and registration procedures can be found online at sunflowergames.com. Potential participants must register via the online registration portal. We are extremely excited about this new partnership, said Chairman Sherry Lundry. Our intention is to build on the momentum we have created over the past eight years. Sunflower State Games noted that the 2023 Kansas Senior Games hosted a total of 1,012 competitors participating in 16 different sports. Athletes traveled to the capital from 17 different states and more than 150 communities. Copyright 2024 WIBW. All rights reserved.

