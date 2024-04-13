Suryakumar Yadav: 'Glad I'm not playing cricket now': Harbhajan Singh draws parallels between Suryakumar Yadav and AB de Villiers | Cricket news







Singh's comments came after Yadav's stellar performance propelled Mumbai Indians to victory against Mumbai Indians Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday.

Yadav showcased his destructive prowess against RCB, smashing a scintillating 17-ball fifty to help MI chase down a formidable target of 197 runs in just 15.3 overs.

Singh highlighted Yadav's versatility and ability to counter any delivery with a wide range of shots. “He has an answer to every ball you throw at him, whether it's a wide yorker or a bouncer. He can play sweep, pull, upper-cut and I don't know what else he can play. He's another kind of player.” ', Singh commented, praising Yadav's batting skills. Despite a difficult start IPL 2024 Yadav showed his resilience and firepower against RCB, bouncing back from a duck in the previous match against Delhi Capitals.

Singh compared Yadav's dominance to that of AB de Villiers, calling him a superior version of the South African maestro.

“Suryakumar is in a different league. When Suryakumar Yadav shines, no one can survive. We have all seen AB de Villiers; incredible player! But when I see this man, I think he is a better version of AB de Villiers. That has he did.” won more games for his franchise than anyone playing in this format now,” praised Singh.

