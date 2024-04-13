WVU football sports 'deepest' linebacker room of the Neal Brown era

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. Neal Brown is the first to admit that West Virginia University football hasn't had as much success recruiting linebackers as it has at other positions since he took over in Morgantown.

We accomplished it,” Brown said. “And it didn't work.”

Simply put, it's been a while since a Darryl Talley-esque thumper has worn the old gold and blue.

Grant Wiley (2000-03) and David Long (2016-18), both of whom played in the pre-Neal Brown era, are the only WVU linebackers to earn All-American selections from multiple outlets in a season since 2000 . Nick Kwiatkoski earned one nomination from Pro Football Focus in 2015, and Tony Fields was a Reese's Senior Bowl All-American in 2020. They both narrowly missed the cut.

Quarterback and tight end are the only two positions where WVU has received less recognition at the All-American level this millennium. With Pat McAfee (2005-08) and Josh Lambert (2012-15) also earning multiple awards in a season over the past 25 years, WVU kickers and punters are just as successful as the Mountaineer linebackers, at least from an All-American perspective -point of view. , since the end of the Don Nehlen era.

“We haven't been at full strength there for a long time, and I think that's a byproduct of a number of things,” Brown said. “It's hard to recruit linebackers now because of the way the games are played. Over there [are] So [many] There are more people in the room, and so it's hard to judge them in high school, so you have to project a little bit.

Last season, injuries decimated WVU's depth in Jeff Koonz's linebacker room. Three-star freshman Josiah Trotter suffered a lower leg injury last spring that sidelined him for the entire season, and redshirt freshman Trey Lathan broke his leg in the TCU game, also forcing him to miss the rest of the season.

Yet the Mountaineers allowed just 4.3 yards per carry, which was the fifth-best average among Big 12 defenses last fall.

To get [Josiah] Trotter back and Trey [Lathan] back, it's the deepest we've been at linebacker all the time,” defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley said.

Several WVU coaches insinuated that Trotter, whose father Jeremiah was a two-time All-Pro linebacker for the Philadelphia Eagles, might have been a freshman starter last fall if not for his injury. Recently, tight end Treylan Davis said he will be “an absolute headache for offenses.”

“He loves the game,” Davis said. “It just smells like him, he loves it: movies, coach Mike [Joseph] in the weight room, everything. He takes it all every day. He plays raw. He plays fast. His reading tests are fast. He is over there. He knows what's going on. He's so alert for such a young guy.

Straight from the mouth of a man who has to cross face masks with the 6-foot-4, 238-pound redshirt freshman every day during practice.

Freshman Ben Cutter became the de facto starting Mike linebacker for WVU after Lathan's injury, and he recorded the team's fourth-most tackles (56) last fall. Cutter also recorded six tackles for loss, including two sacks. When Jairo Faverus went down before the bowl game, Cutter's freshman counterpart Caden Biser started in Duke's Mayo Bowl. He collected 23 tackles and half a sack on the season.

Lee Kpogba, WVU's leading tackler last season, is gone, but Lathan, Cutter and Biser all have starting experience and will return for the 2024 season. Faverus will also miss all of spring ball as he continues to recover, but after recovery he will have a new be part of the rotation.

Add Ohio State's Reid Carrico and Trotter and the position group starts to take shape, perhaps for the first time under the tutelage of Brown and Lesley.

Now we have five guys that can really help us,” Brown said. “There's a few more to come, and that's been helpful. It definitely put us in the best place we've been in so far.

About three to five yards in front of the inside linebackers, the WVU pass rushers at outside linebacker are under new leadership, with Victor Cabral now leading the position group. The WVU defense led the Big 12 in sacks last season, but the Mountaineer outside linebackers, who Cabral calls “edge rushers, run stoppers and pass droppers,” only accounted for seven of the team's 33 sacks.

“I think haste is patience,” Cabral said. “I think these guys need to understand that simple is better, and we just need to get more reps. We have a great offensive line that we have to go against on a regular basis.”

Tyrin Bradley, who had 2.5 of those seven sacks, returns to lead the group, while Gardner-Webb transfer Ty French and freshman Obinna Onwuka have received high praise this spring.

Elijah Kinsler joins Onwuka on the list of early-enrolled freshman edge rushers already on campus for spring ball, and three-star edge Makai Byerson will enter the picture in the fall. At inside linebacker, future Cabell Midland graduate Curtis Jones, the No. 3 recruit in the state of West Virginia, will also provide depth at inside linebacker this fall.

“We're looking a lot better,” Brown said. “I think we were one class [away] like this class coming in and our grades will be there.