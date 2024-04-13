Two teens charged with sexual assault at a University of Michigan football game





WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI A 13-year-old boy and a 19-year-old man have been charged with sexually assaulting a woman during a University of Michigan football game late last year. Jarrell Childs, 19, was arraigned Friday, April 12, on charges of first-degree assault, assault with intent to do bodily harm less than murder, stealing a financial transaction device and theft. Childs, of Detroit, faces life in prison. A juvenile petition, a charging document for children, was filed for the 13-year-old boy for the same offenses, according to Chris Page, spokesman for the Ann Arbor Police Department. Childs and the 13-year-old allegedly sexually assaulted a 39-year-old woman on Nov. 4 around 10 p.m. as she walked back to her vehicle on the golf course at Ann Arbor Golf and Outing Club, 400 E. Stadium Boulevard. read more: Sexual assault on Ann Arbor golf course is under investigation The woman, not from Michigan, had returned to the car to get warmer clothing, Washtenaw County Assistant Prosecutor Patricia Reiser said at the hearing. Childs and the 13-year-old stole the woman's watch and credit cards and allegedly strangled her during the attack, Reiser said. The attack occurred during the University of Michigan football game against Purdue in the second and third quarters, Ann Arbor police noted in an earlier request to the public for information about the incident. The attack was random because neither the boy nor the man knew the woman, police said. Charges against Childs were postponed because he needed to be identified through DNA evidence, Reiser said. Childs is being held in the Washtenaw County Jail on a $75,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on April 25. Police say the 13-year-old is in the Washtenaw County Juvenile Detention Center. Want more Ann Arbor-area news? Bookmark the local Ann Arbor news pagethe News page from the Ypsilanti area or register for free 3@3 Ann Arbor daily newsletter.

