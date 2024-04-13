Sports
Championship Bound: DU Hockey faces Boston College in title game
The Denver Pioneers' offensive prowess resulted in memorable moments throughout the season and earned them the opportunity to compete against BC for the championship.
The University of Denver hockey team will play for a record 10th national title on Saturday after beating Boston University 2-1 in overtime on Thursday night.
Forward Tristan Broz scored his second overtime goal in the NCAA tournament to earn the victory for the Pioneer's fourth game-winner of the season. Forward Tristan Lemyre scored DU's only goal of the regular season and tied the game 1-1 in the second period, marking his second of the season and sixth of his career.
Denver will take on Boston College in the national championship on Saturday at 4:00 PM MT at the Xcel Center in St. Paul, Minnesota. The match will be broadcast live on ESPN2. This is DU's first return to the NCAA championship game since 2022, when they last won the title.
DU defeated Boston College 4-3 in the regular season when the team traveled to Chestnut Hill in October.
DU and the University of Michigan each have nine national titles in their respective program histories. DU has a chance to take the outright lead in college hockey history this weekend after Michigan lost 4-0 to Boston College in the semifinals.
The DU editorial staff looked back on some memorable moments from the season so far.
Highlights of the 2023-2024 season
For the first time in program history, DU has recorded at least 30 wins in three straight seasons. Denver is one of two teams in college hockey to reach the 30-win threshold this year, the other being Boston College.
Currently without a band, the Edina Hornets High School Pep Band stepped in and played on DU's behalf Thursday. The group will also play on Saturday.
DU is currently on an eight-game win streak, dating back to the team's 4-3 victory against Colorado College on March 9.
The senior class is among the winningest groups in school history with 102 wins in 148 career games.
Sophomore Kent Anderson received the NCAA's Elite 90 award for scholastic achievement, presented to the student-athlete at each respective NCAA championship site with the highest cumulative grade point average. Anderson is a finance major at the Daniels College of Business and has a cumulative GPA of 3.975. His award marks the seventh Denver student-athlete and third member of the hockey program to earn the award.
The team's longest NCAA Tournament game in program history came on March 28 against UMass when they won 2-1 in double overtime.
Head Coach David Carle was named a finalist for National Coach of the Year and forward Jack Devine was a Hobey Baker Award top-10 finalist.
Defensemen Zeev Buium and Sean Behrens received regular season awards from the National Collegiate Hockey Conference. Buium was named both Rookie of the Year and Offensive Defenseman of the Year and Behrens was named Defensive Defenseman of the Year.
Carle and Buium won gold with the US national junior team in January. This was Carle's first time coaching Team USA at any level, the first Denver coach to lead the US World Junior team since Marshall Johnston in 1977. Denver Director of Hockey Operations Travis Culhane and DU Equipment Manager Nick Meldrum were also on the staff.
Goalkeeper Matt Davis has started 25 consecutive games for the Pioneers, equaling the previous record set by Magnus Chrona (25) during the 2021/22 season. His NCAA tournament save percentage is .972.
With an average of 4.89 goals per game, DU had the top offense in the country during the regular season. Boston College came in second with 4.38 goals per game.
DU hockey has relied on everyone to be offensive. Eleven players have scored 10 or more goals this season and nine have scored 30 or more points.
Success often came in the second period for the Pioneers, as they outscored opponents 80-39.
Seven athletes have played in every game this season: forward Connor Caponi, Behrens, Devine, forwards Rieger Lorenz, Aidan Thompson and Jared Wright and defenseman Boston Buckberger.
Buium leads the team with 38 assists and is second with 49 points. He also scored the most goals of the season as a defender (11).
Forward Miko Matikka, with 20 goals this season, has the second-most goals on the team this season and is fourth among all freshmen in the NCAA.
