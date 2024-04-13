Harold J. Wilsman Obituary – Green Bay Press-Gazette





.Harold J. Wilsman, 91, De Pere, passed away peacefully Thursday, April 11, 2024. He was born July 12, 1932, the son of the late Randolph and Eleanor (Van Susteren) Wilsman. Harold's journey through life was marked by remarkable achievements and cherished relationships. His infectious laugh and talent for storytelling endeared him to everyone who crossed his path. He distinguished himself at Nicolet High School and excelled in athletics. Continuing his academic and athletic pursuits, he attended UW Platteville, where he played basketball and earned a bachelor's degree in history. Harold began his career at Ridgeway High School, where he honed his knowledge of history, science and physical education while shaping young athletes in basketball and baseball. In 1956, he coached his basketball team to an undefeated regular season. One of the team's star players was Tom Davis. Tom went on to coach basketball for several D1 programs including Iowa, Stanford and Boston College. It was during this time that fate introduced him to his beloved Delores Loy, whom he married on July 28, 1956. Their honeymoon was interrupted by Harold's patriotic duty, which led him to serve as a Marine stationed in San Diego. After transitioning from military service, Harold ventured into leadership roles, serving as principal at Linden High School before finding fulfillment as director of recreation at Green Bay Reformatory until his retirement. Harold later earned his master's degree in physical education from Northern Michigan University. His commitment to education and rehabilitation was unwavering, as he dedicated himself to helping young men rebuild their lives and discover new paths. Harold inherited his father's love of horses and owned Wilsman Boarding Stable. He devoted himself to training and racing harness horses, continuing the family tradition with passion and dedication. Blessed with natural athletic ability, Harold enjoyed passing on his skills to his grandchildren and coaching them in basketball, table tennis and billiards. After Delores' death in 1996, Harold found companionship and shared interests with Marilyn, whom he married. Together they enjoyed bowling, another arena in which Harold excelled. Harold bowled many 300 games and 800 series. Throughout his life, his devotion to his family and God remained unparalleled, with his faith in Jesus Christ being his foundation. When you visited Harold, you often saw him studying his Bible. He is survived by his wife Marilyn and his children; Mary Wilsman, Dan Wilsman and Diane (George) Koltz. grandchildren; Kristy (Brady) Wickman Maughan, Ashlea (Tyler) Kmiecik, Nicolas (Fareen) Wickman, Andrew (Sara) Koltz, Sarah (Tim) Ray, David (Niki) Koltz, Paul Koltz, Caleb (Angela) Koltz, Anna (Shane) Falish, Ruth (James) Auten, Grace (Alex) Van Den Heuvel, great-grandchildren, great-grandchildren, his sister Susan Kelly, as well as nieces, nephews, cousins ​​and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife Delores, grandson Randolph Wickman, his brother Randy (Patsy) Wilsman and brother-in-law Bill Kelly. Per Harold's wishes, there will be no service at this time. Ryan Funeral Home, of De Pere, is assisting the family. Please go to www.ryanfh.com to send online condolences to the family. Posted online on April 12, 2024 Published in the Green Bay Press Gazette

