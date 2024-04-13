David Warner: Only central contracts can ensure cricket can thrive in all formats: David Warner | Cricket news

David Warner

speaks to TOI about the evolution of T20s, Australia's winning mentality, its approach and plans beyond cricket

You started playing IPL as a T20 specialist in 2009. How much has the format evolved?

David Warner burst onto the scene as an outsider T20 cricket . As he completes the final stretch of his career, which has seen him become a multi-format great, he has taken time out of his busy schedule with the Delhi Capitals to reflect on various aspects of the game. Excerpts from the conversation:

It has become a serious matter. Earlier, when we played IPL, there were a lot of parties and a lot of atmosphere around it. When I first started in Australia we had celebrities playing in our games, like people who didn't play cricket and we thought it was just a giggle. For the sake of our sport, we need to ensure that many children still try to play all three forms of the game, because that is what is important. We just don't want T20 cricket to be just the ultimate.

Do you think the characteristics of T20 cricket make it difficult to become an all-format player now?

It's a mentality issue. It's about how much you want it. The biggest problem today is that if you play for countries like Australia, England and India, you are well rewarded central contracts . So we can continue playing red ball cricket. In other countries that don't have that privilege, players take up freelancing in T20 tournaments to make very, very good money. I tell people that if you want to play the longer form, do it the way you need to. And that shows whether you are good at the game.

What kind of conversations do you have with the youngsters in IPL?

You just left them alone. If they want to have a chat with you, they will always have that conversation, but I think it's about me being myself and them being themselves. Here they really respect the seniors. But I love it when the guys give me crap. I love it when they, you know, play games with me and like push me around and say things. We are all here to do one thing. That is to be the best cricketer we can be for our team. So for me it is important that we have fun and that they enjoy the environment.

How much of T20 is determined by perceptions and data such as strike rate?

I think we overanalyze T20 cricket. You have people who open the batting for their team at home and then come to the IPL and are at five or six innings. If you're specifically thinking, “I'm just going to face fifteen balls and try to hit ten sixes,” that's not always easy. It can happen three times out of ten. But there's a lot of moneyball theory. A lot of it is based on statistics. I'll give you an example. If an offspinner bowls to me and I have a right-handed batsman at the other end, why should I try to bring down an offspinner? There are other things that people don't take into account, like the game scenario. If you lose a wicket, you don't try to hit the ball out of the park for the next two overs. You try to be smart. I haven't talked to all these people who are doing all these things. But they get paid to do their job and if they don't do it well enough, don't stick around. (laughs).

You are also a world champion in all formats. Can you talk about the Australian winning mentality and how you share that with the Capitals who have been struggling for two seasons?

You don't talk too much about what's happening. You just go out and find yourself back as a batsman. The more you retreat into your shell, the fewer runs you will score. Always keep moving forward. You are not supposed to miss a few games in a row. You get out, drop some catches, get hit for fours and sixes. But it's how you respond and how you stay together as a team. At Capitals we also stay together all the time. We are not happy where we are on the table, but we are happy where we are with our preparation. We are happy with how we are going into the game. It's just the execution part.

Having recently retired from the other formats, has preparing for the T20 World Cup become mentally easier now?

Definitely. What is best for our Australian team is that we just go out and play with freedom. We have so much strength in our lineup. So we go out there and just play our shots. You're not worried. If you're afraid to get out, you get out.

How important is recovery when you are a successful player in three formats as you grow as a player?

For me, if I play 35-40 matches a year (including the 14-17 matches in IPL), I probably hit balls only 50-60 times a year in training. I'm not exaggerating, but I did the hard work. I've hit, I've been playing for over 15 years, so I know what to do. So for me it's about recovery. I like running and gym. It's very hard to keep track when you're doing everything. The most important thing is to make sure your mind is engaged. You don't want to be exhausted. I don't like training for a competition. The day before a competition I rest, go to the gym, go on the treadmill, go to the pool, steam sauna, turn on. I'm just getting some pitches and stuff, just trying to hit the ball off center.

The busy schedule takes its toll on professional cricketers. How important is it to play a sport beyond cricket?

It's super important to have something outside of the game. You can't just have what we call these cricket-ball sandwiches. You can't just keep hitting cricket balls. You need to give your mind a break from what you do for work. You don't see people working seven days a week. It's impossible. You need to take your mind off the game, go have fun, spend time with your family, have a picnic, go play golf. Go play games or do whatever you do to relax and switch off.