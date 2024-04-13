Sports
LSU Football concludes spring training with Spring Game – LSU
BATON ROUGE Fans will get their first glimpse of the 2024 LSU football team on Saturday when the Tigers host the National L Club Spring Game at Tiger Stadium.
Tiger Stadium gates open at 11:30am and admission is free. All seating is general admission on the west side of Tiger Stadium and fans can enter through gates 1-6. The scrimmage, which will focus on offense versus defense, will begin at 1:15 p.m. and will consist of two 15-minute quarters in the first half, with shortened quarters in the second half. The scrimmage ends at 2:30 p.m.
Fans are reminded that due to upgrades currently taking place at Tiger Stadium for the 2024 season, there will be no video boards or replays, and there will be only one scoreboard, located on a ribbon board in the southeast corner of Tiger Stadium. In addition, an additional sound system will be used for the game.
The scrimmage will be streamed on SEC Network+ and broadcast on KLSU Radio (91.1 FM).
(Saturday) is about giving certain players at key positions an opportunity to compete, LSU coach Brian Kelly said. We want to see some of our frontline guys go out and compete and play, but they're not the main players out there. We need to see the two running backs, we need to see the offensive linemen that are going to play a key role.
There are key players that need a lot of work in this game that we are focusing on. As the game progresses you will see many of them and you will know that they are really auditioning for that specific player. There will be other guys who get going quickly and you'll know they have a pretty good idea of where he is.
Kelly identified the No. 2 quarterback spot as one of those positions, with redshirt freshman Rickie Collins and junior transfer AJ Swann battling for the backup spot behind Garrett Nussmeier.
There's a battle going on right now for the No. 2 quarterback position, Kelly said. AJ and Rickie are currently working on that. They will play a lot on Saturday.
After 14 spring training sessions so far, Kelly said he and the coaching staff have a good idea of his team as he enters his third season with the Tigers.
We have a better idea of the areas we need to improve in and players we count on to play a more prominent role than last year, Kelly said. We walk away with a clearly better feeling for our football team and the areas we really need to strengthen as we head into the offseason.
The team itself is better balanced offensively and defensively. There is much more continuity in defence, and we have lost a number of players, especially in attack. It's pretty clear that with an offensive line, tight ends, a quarterback, and a deep receiving corps, we'll have some success on offense.
Saturday's spring game will feature a unique scoring format, with the defense getting points for a turnover (7 points) or a fourth-down stop (7 points), forcing a missed field goal (5 points), pass breakup ( 2 points) and dismissing the ball. or tackling for loss (1 point). A score is normally scored for a fumble or an interception that is returned for a touchdown or a safety. The normal scoring is used for the offensive and special teams.
Scoring format
– Violation Normal score
– Special Teams Normal Score
– Defense Normal Scoring for interception or fumble return for a touchdown or safety
– Other defensive scoring options:
7 points for a turnover or fourth down stop
5 points for forcing a missed field goal
2 points for a pass breakup
2 points for a missing two-point conversion
2 points for a missed extra point
1 point for a sack or tackle for loss
LSU National L Club Spring Game Interesting times
11:00 AM L Club Tailgate (South Pad PMAC)
11:05 am Team departs football operations
11:20 AM Team arrives at Tiger Stadium
11:30 am Tiger Stadium gates open
Fans enter through gates 1-6 on the west side
Seating is generally permitted on the west side
Afternoon band leaves Music School
12:15 PM Band arrives at Tiger Stadium
12:20 PM Band pre-game performance (from stands)
12:30 LSU takes the field
1:15 PM The scrimmage begins
2:30 PM End of scrimmage
