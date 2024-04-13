Cleveland State Men's Tennis continues its spring season with a trio of track meets





CLEVELAND, OH – The Cleveland State men's tennis team opens a four-match homestand this weekend, hosting three matches on Saturday, April 13 and Sunday, April 14. The Vikings open the weekend against IUPUI on Saturday before hosting Northern Kentucky and Walsh on Sunday. IUPUI | Saturday April 13 | 10:00 am | MMTP

Northern Kentucky | Sunday April 14 | 10:00 am | MMTP

Walsh | Sunday April 14 | 6:00 PM | MMTP Last time away…

The Vikings posted their first sweep at #HLTennis this season, posting a 7-0 victory at Chicago State last weekend. Vikings extend their winning streak

With the 7-0 win over Chicago State, the Vikings have now won seven straight games, improving to 15-6 overall this season. The seven-game win streak marks the fourth straight year Cleveland State has won seven or more consecutive games. In the #HLTennis rankings

Entering the final two weeks of the regular season, the Vikings sit atop the Horizon League North Division standings and boast a perfect 5-0 record in league play. Cleveland State is the only team in the North Division that is undefeated, while they along with Belmont (4-0) are the only two perfect #HLTennis teams overall. Erler is approaching 50 career wins

After posting a 6-2, 6-0 win at Chicago State last time out, Mikael Erler is now just one win away from hitting 50e singles victory of his career. Erler, who has won seven straight games and has a 15-9 record this year, would become the second active Vikings to reach the 50-win milestone (Kade Mindry). Trio remains perfect in #HLTennis Singles Play

Going into this weekend's matches, three Vikings are undefeated in singles in the Horizon League, while Lincoln Battle, Mikael Erler and Carl Gedlitschka are all 5-0 in the league. Battle has all five of his wins at No. 1 singles, while Erler has his wins at No. 2, and Gedlitschka has his wins at No. 5 and No. 6 singles. Vikings with the double point

So far this season, the Vikings have won the doubles point in all five Horizon League matches, with a 10-2 record in #HLTennis doubles matches. Cleveland State's No. 3 team of Devin Boyer and Lincoln Battle has a 5-0 record, while Nico Jamison and Kade Mindry are 3-0 in league play this year.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.csuvikings.com/sports/m-tennis/2023-24/releases/20240412ks8qeg The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos