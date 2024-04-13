Sports
Kuzmenko scores hat trick to lead Calgary to 6-3 win over Anaheim in Silfverberg home final
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) Andrei Kuzmenko scored three goals, Nazem Kadri had a goal and two assists and the Calgary Flames withstood Anaheim's third-period rally for a 6-3 victory over the Ducks on Friday night.
Kuzmenko scored his second career hat trick with two goals in the final (5:38), after Anaheim cut Calgary's 4–0 lead to one goal. Andrew Mangiapane and Connor Zary also scored for the Flames, who won for only the third time in 12 games. Dustin Wolf made 19 saves.
We played a pretty exceptional game for the first 40 minutes, said Wolf, a California native who grew up partly in nearby Tustin. Then they scored some nice goals, and I was just fighting. I made a few saves when necessary.
Sam Colangelo scored a goal in his NHL debut for the Ducks early in the third period, and Frank Vatrano and Olen Zellweger scored soon after. But Kuzmenko deflected Jonathan Huberdeau's shot to keep the Flames ahead with 5:38 to play on a power play, and he added another less than three minutes later.
Kuzmenko acknowledged he wasn't sure he deserved credit for his second goal, but he will accept it.
A hat trick is a hat trick, Kuzmenko said with a grin. It's more important that we win.
The game was the last at the Honda Center for longtime Ducks forward Jakob Silfverberg, who this week announced his impending retirement after a 12-year NHL career. Silfverberg said after the match that he will play in his native Sweden for a few more years.
John Gibson stopped 21 shots in the final home game of the sixth straight non-playoff season for the Ducks, who lost 15 of 18. Anaheim finished with just 12 home wins this season, fewer than every team except NHL-worst San Jose with 11.
Mangiapane scored his 14th goal to cap off an impressive series of short forechecks by Calgary in the first period. Kadri doubled the lead six minutes later with his 27th goal, and Kuzmenko scored his 19th of the season from Gibson's goal area in the second period.
The Ducks trailed 4-0 before Colangelo easily tapped home in the third period when a puck trickled under Wolf and settled in the crease. The Ducks drafted Colangelo in the second round in 2020, and the 22-year-old forward from Massachusetts turned pro this month after his senior season at Western Michigan.
It felt incredible, said Colangelo, who had his parents and two close friends in the stands. I blacked out for a while there. I was just trying to get a little celly in and enjoy it with the teammates. They have been great to me all day, the last few days. It was a great feeling.
Vatrano scored on a spectacular no-look pass from Trevor Zegras behind the Flames net, and Zellweger made it 4-3 just 48 seconds later with a shot through traffic for his second career goal.
Silfverberg, 33, spent the final 11 seasons of his 12-year NHL career with the Ducks, where he played a key supporting role as a two-time forward in a run of five straight Pacific Division champions from 2013 to 2017. Anaheim reached two Western Conference finals during that span with Silfverberg, who recovered from a potentially serious blood clot in his leg two seasons ago and finished his contract this year.
Silfverberg received a standing ovation after a tribute video played during the first media timeout. Before the match, the attacker received a Rolex watch, a custom-made table tennis table and a gaming chair from various parts of the organization.
It was a different day with a lot of emotions, Silfverberg said. Unfortunately we couldn't make it all the way (back in the game), but I really appreciate what the team did for me and my family today. It was an amazing day that me, my children and my wife will remember forever.
NEXT ONE
Flames: Host Arizona on Sunday.
Ducks: Saturday night in Los Angeles.
