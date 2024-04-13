Mountaineers Cap Second day at Duke Invitational





DURHAM, NC The App State men's and women's track and field teams concluded the second day of competition at the Duke Invitational on Friday, posting two event wins and 34 top-20 finishes to date. Competition resumes Saturday at 9:30 a.m. and the day's events will be available to stream on ACCNX. Graduated student Celia Agee came first with a personal best of 3.70 m (12' 1.5″) in the Group B final of the women's pole vault. Fellow student Noëlle Meeker placed third (3.70m (12' 1.5″), PR) and sophomore Caroline Fowlkes came fourth (3.55m (11' 7.75″), PR). Junior Garrett Bivens himself took first place and clocked a personal best of 14:25.69 in the men's 5,000 meters. Senior Ben Datte finished 12th (14:53.27, PR) and junior Chase Burrell came 13th (14:56.58). Senior Taylor Fox achieved silver in the Group B final in the men's pole vault with a distance of 4.65 m (15' 3″). On the track, fellow senior Taylor Smith achieved silver with a season's best time of 23.55 in the women's 200 meters. Her time puts her at fourth on the App State all-time list. Freshman Sierra Smith , Jayla Adams , Nicole Wells And Kendal Johnson placed in the top 20 of the event. Sierra Smith finished seventh (23.82), Adams was 12th (24.08, PR), Wells was 17th (24.27, PR) and Johnson was 19th (24.36, PR). Senior Dwayne Lillie placed sixth in the men's 1,500 meters, stopping the clock at 3:52.28 for a personal best. Sophomore Ethan Lipham And Jonah Morris clocked personal bests in the men's 3,000 meter Steeplechase with times of 9:11.19 and 9:12.38 to finish in sixth and seventh place respectively. Also recording a sixth place on the day was a freshman Jared Hiatt , who recorded a personal best jump of 6.96 m (22' 10″) in the men's long jump. Additionally, Hiatt rounded out the top 15 in the men's high jump with a distance of 1.90 m ( 6' 2.75″). Meanwhile senior Nijel Wilkins cleared 6.80 m (22' 3.75″) and placed 12th in the men's long jump. In the men's discus throw, senior Chris Wainscott came seventh with a season's best throw of 50.04 m (164' 2″). Fellow senior Nathan Charles placed 12th with a throw of 47.38 m (155' 5″), and a sophomore Jeremiah Burch Jr. rounded out the top 20 with a score of 43.70 m (143' 4″). In the men's 200 meters, freshman Armonté Ferguson stopped the clock at 9:45 p.m. for a personal record and an eighth-place finish. Senior Cole Krehnbrink recorded a season's best with a time of 21.61 and came 12th overall. Senior Elizabeth Fuller rounded out the top 10 in the women's 1,500 with a personal best of 4:41.08. In the men's invitational section of the men's 5,000 meters, graduate student Jonah Vogel clocked a personal best of 14:33.88 and finished 12th. Fellow graduate Oliver Wilson Cook stopped the clock at 14:35.97 for a season's best performance and 14th place. Sophomore Addison Ollendick-Smith recorded a personal best of 2:08.97 and came 13th in the invitational portion of the women's 800 meters. Her time moves her from eighth to third on the App State all-time list. Senior Jasmine Donohue clocked a time of 17:35.52 to place 11th in the invitational portion of the women's 5,000 meters and stopped the clock at 4:33.88 to place 19th in the invitational portion of the women's 1,500 meters. In the 5,000 meters ladies, juniors Lana Farris And Abby Granberg posted personal bests of 18:08.18 for 12th place and 18:55.15 for 17th place respectively. With a personal best of 40.74 m (133' 8″), senior Megan Plummer completed the top 15 in the women's discus throw. Rewind Thursday The Duke Invitational started Thursday with the men's and women's hammer throw. Wainscott equaled his personal best of 58.11m (190' 7″) to finish seventh overall. He remains eighth on the App State all-time list for the event. Daianna Cooper recorded a throw of 53.67 m (176' 9″) and placed 11th in the women's hammer throw.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://appstatesports.com/news/2024/4/12/mens-track-field-mountaineers-cap-second-day-at-duke-invitational.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos