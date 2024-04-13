Amazing Apes: 7 Wild Facts About Our Closest Cousins

The April issue of MUSE magazine.

Happy APE-ril! During this month we celebrate both Earth Day and Dr. Jane Goodall! In honor of these momentous events, we look at some of the most fascinating facts about great apes. The April issue of MUSE magazine is all about our closest primate relatives, and we're here to share some of our favorite facts! From their superb intelligence to incredible physical adaptations, there is plenty to admire about monkeys.

Some monkeys are more closely related to us than to each other

It's easy to think of monkeys as one 'group' and humans as another. Finally, take a look at your average zoo. Chimpanzees, gorillas and orangutans live in the exhibit, while people work as zookeepers. But according to cladistics, things are a little more complicated than that. 'Cladistics' is a modern, statistically based form of classification that sorts related species into diagrams called 'cladograms'. The closest relatives will share an evolutionary branch on the cladogram. If you look at the family tree of the great apes, you'll find an interesting surprise: humans are more closely related to chimpanzees and bonobos than either of these species are to gorillas or orangutans! We almost share 99% of our DNA with chimpanzees and bonobos. (We share about 98.3% with gorillas and about 97% with orangutans.)

The tails – or lack thereof – tell a story.

What makes a primate? This includes the ability to hang from our arms, which monkeys, apes and humans can all do. They are not called Monkey Bars for nothing! But how can you tell the difference between a monkey and a monkey? First of all, monkeys don't have tails, and neither do we. Humans and other apes all descend from primate ancestors who lived in trees and used tails to help them climb. As monkey species evolved, tails disappeared, and some scientists think they may have even found the tail mutations responsible. But there is still one sign left of the tails our ancestors used to have. Unused parts left over from earlier stages of evolution are called 'remains.'That also applies to our coccyxes!

Shutterstock.

Monkeys can use tools too!

There is a stereotype that the use of simple tools, such as making hand axes, separated early humans from animals. But you might be surprised to learn that some of our ape relatives also use tools. Tool use by chimpanzees is particularly well documented, thanks in part to Jane Goodall. She saw chimpanzees stripping twigs of their leaves and using them to poke at a termite mound in search of tasty insects. That's practically a serving utensil! Monkeys have also made 'sponges' from moss, 'umbrellas' from branches, 'spears' from sharpened sticks and 'nutcrackers' from rocks. Monkeys aren't the only tool users in the animal kingdom either. Plenty of other species, such as crows and elephants, also make simple tools!

Chimpanzees have their own form of math and can sometimes solve problems that humans cannot!

Okay, so monkeys can make and use tools. But they sure can't understand the numbers…right? Believe it or not, monkeys have a well-documented sense of numbers and values ​​– and not just monkeys. Monkeys have been successfully trained to identify the larger of two sets of dots. Even birds and bees show signs of number sense. After all, animals have to constantly devise survival strategies, and that requires an understanding of concepts such as: more And fewer.

But chimpanzees have shown a remarkable ability to pass a math test that most humans fail. Scientists display a series of random numbers on a computer screen. The test taker must then repeat the series in the correct order. Amazingly, chimpanzees can often do this, while most humans can only remember a few numbers pass the test with astonishing accuracy. Researchers think this photographic memory is an evolutionary survival skill. Thanks to human language and cooperation, we no longer need photographic memory to survive. They faded away just like our tails.

Humans aren't the only primates who use drugs

In the wild it's all about survival of the fittest, right? That means a sick or injured animal is left to die while we, civilized people, treat our sick relatives. We hate to burst your bubble, but once again, the monkeys are with us. In one moving example, PhD student Alessandra Mascaro observed how a mother chimpanzee named Suzee made a paste from an eaten insect and applied it to a cut on her son's foot. Since then, researchers have noted at least 19 similar cases, all involving insects. Maybe they've discovered a drug we don't know about yet!

Have you ever wondered if orangutans' arms hurt from waving around all day? We did that too, and now we may have definitive proof that this is so. After a long day in the treetops, orangutans have been seen making a kind of soothing balm from chewed or crushed leaves and applying it to their arms. These leaves, Dracaena cantleyi, have anti-inflammatory properties and can really make sore muscles feel better!

Shutterstock.

Monkeys may or may not use language, but they can certainly communicate!

Do monkeys have language? It's a complicated question. They certainly can't produce physical speech like most people can. This largely has to do with the neural connections between their brain and larynx. People have a lot, which makes it easy for us to talk. Apes? Not so much. So how do they communicate with each other in the wild? They use body language, facial expressions and vocalizations, not words. Gorillas, for example, make about 20 to 25 different sounds. But many researchers have conducted experiments to teach monkeys to communicate with humans using a modified form of American Sign Language.

It turns out that monkeys are very good at learning and imitating signs. Koko the gorilla understood about 1,000 characters and created her own unique 'words' by combining them. But monkeys have not shown a clear understanding of grammar and syntax. They can use words to communicate, but is it really 'language' without the rules of a language? In the same way, Kanzi the bonobo is trained to tap 'icons' connected to a computer that speaks his commands. He knows about 3,000 words! (Kanzi is very tech savvy for a bonobo. He even has a simplified version of it Minecraft.) But even Kanzi seems unable to make the leap from 'using and identifying words' to combining them into formal language. Yet it is clear that monkeys and humans can communicate with each other.

Great ape species are endangered and there are ways we can help

Unfortunately, there is one major thing that sets humans apart from other ape species: all other great apes are endangered due to habitat loss, poaching, and other human-induced causes. The IUCN Red List considers chimpanzees and bonobos to be endangered. Mountain gorillas are also endangered, while the eastern and western lowland gorillas are critically endangered. In perhaps the most dire circumstance of any ape, all three species of orangutans are critically endangered. A major threat to orangutans is the cultivation of palm oil.

Drone images of deforested rainforest, cleared for palm oil plantations. Shutterstock.

Palm oil is popular and versatile, found in everything from chocolate to shampoo. Take a look at the labels around your home and you might be surprised how often palm oil shows up. To create more palm oil plantations, humans are destroying orangutan tropical rainforest habitat, reducing the number of orangutans by thousands every year.

Scientists are doing what they can to stem this loss and protect orangutans. But how can you observe elusive creatures living in such dense environments? With drones! Using drone-mounted cameras, researchers track and count orangutans and their nests, and monitor wild populations in areas most threatened by logging or forest fires.

How can you help our furry cousins? One way is to shop for products that do not contain palm oil or a RSPO label indicating sustainably produced, orangutan-friendly palm oil. You can write to the companies that make your favorite products and ask them to choose sustainable palm oil.

What surprises you most about your monkey cousins? Do you feel closer to them now? We'd love to hear more from you!