Martinez wins 800 meters as Wildcats excel on first night of Larry Ellis Invitational

Fifth-year sprinterwon the elite portion of the 800 meters and juniorwas one of three Villanova athletes to record personal bests in the 1,500 meters Friday night at the Larry Ellis Invitational at Weaver Stadium. McGill recorded a time of 4:22.72 in the 1500 meters to move up to fifth on the event's BIG EAST performance list this year. The two-day meeting in Princeton continues Saturday morning.

The first event for the Wildcats on Friday was the elite portion of the 800 meters, featuring the trio of Martinez, sophomores Micah reliable (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania) and junior Alex Stasichin (Massapequa, NY) in the fastest heat. Martinez, the BIG EAST 800m leader going into the weekend, posted a time of 2:05.20, edging the rest of the field by just over a tenth of a second. Trusty recorded a time of 2:06.67 and Stasichin achieved her best result of the season with a score of 2:09.15. In later portions of the 800 meters, first-year collegiate Caelen O'Leary (Taunton, Mass.) finished in 2:14.68 and junior Maya Dorer (New York, NY) recorded a time of 2:14.81.

McGill ran in the elite portion of the 1500 meters and lowered her previous PR by more than six seconds. She placed seventh in the fastest heat of the night and moved to fifth on the BIG EAST performance list this season with her time of 4:22.72. First year collegiate Tilly O'Connor (Spring Lake, NJ) and junior Margaret Caroll (Mount Wolf, Pa.) also lowered their personal best times on the 1500 meters. O'Connor won her heat in 4:28.23 and Carroll finished with a time of 4:28.78. The trio from Friday evening, together with junior Emily Robinson (Rogers, Ark.)have all been under 4:30 so far this season.

Senior distance runner Elizabeth Vaughn (Dayton, Ohio) and sophomores Kinsey Pogue (Danville, California) ran in the unseeded portion of the 5000 meters. Vaughn placed second out of 28 competitors, setting a personal best of 17:10.36. Competing in the event for the first time as a collegian, Pogue recorded a time of 17:55.88.

Saturday's program of events starts at 11am with the women's discus throw, followed by the high jump at 12pm. Villanova's first event on the track will be the 100-meter dash at 2 p.m