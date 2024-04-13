GRAY-NICOLLS AND CRICKET SCOTLAND CONFIRM LONG TERM KIT CONTRACT – Cricket Scotland





Cricket Scotland is pleased to announce a new long-term contract with Gray-Nicolls as the official kit supplier to Scotland's governing body and national teams. The new agreement extends the partnership between Cricket Scotland and Gray-Nicolls, which has existed since 2019, and comes as the Scottish men's and women's teams prepare for a hugely important year of international cricket. A wide range of updated products and designs launching in the coming weeks include a new Scotland bilateral playing shirt for senior and pathway teams. This will be worn for the first time today by Scotland Women as they take on Papua New Guinea in an ODI in Dubai, at the start of their preparation for the ICC Womens T20 World Cup Global Qualifier starting later this month. Another highlight product is the bespoke ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 shirt, which will be unveiled next month before Scotland Men travel to the Caribbean. The men's squad will wear Scotland's new bilateral shirt for the first time in May when they host Namibia and Oman in CWCL2 action, and later that month in a tri-series against the Netherlands and Ireland. Paul Macari, Cricket Scotland Head of Operations and Commercial, said: We are excited to expand our partnership with Gray-Nicolls into a World Cup year for our men's and women's senior teams. Gray-Nicolls has been extremely proactive with us in developing the new range for men and women, and fans of Scotland can look forward to the opportunity to purchase some fresh new items as summer approaches. As we enter a busy period for our senior international teams, we are pleased with the rapid production of the new bespoke playing shirts ahead of the ICC Womens T20 World Cup Qualifier and the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. A key reason why we have expanded this partnership is the opportunity to expand our distribution network across Scotland. Gray Nicolls has an excellent agreement with several sports retailers across the country, and we look forward to the opportunity to take our range to new markets. Richard Gray, CEO Commercial at Gray-Nicolls, said: Gray-Nicolls is delighted to renew our successful partnership with Cricket Scotland. We are very pleased that the players are happy with the new range available to them and the developments we have made to our women's and men's cricket teamwear, thanks to their valuable feedback during matches on the international stage. We are also proud that our service levels were a key factor in the Cricket Scotland Board's decision to re-sign. We're especially looking forward to the all-Gray-Nicolls clashes with the Netherlands on May 18th and 22nd to celebrate the launch of the new kit! Cricket Scotland's new bilateral shirt will be available to buy from early May, while the ICC Men's T20 World Cup shirt will arrive at the end of May.

