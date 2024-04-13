Mater Dei replaces Frank McManus after one season as football coach





In a stunning turnaround, defending Southern Section Division 1 soccer champion Santa Ana Mater Dei replaces Frank McManus as soccer coach after one season. McManus won a Division 1 title last season after succeeding Mater Dei coaching legend Bruce Rollinson and was announced by Mater Dei president Michael Brennan as the right person to succeed Rollinson. But Mater Dei announced in a press release and in a meeting with players Friday afternoon that McManus was no longer the coach and no longer employed by the school. No reason was given for his dismissal. Randall Wright, the football operations coordinator, will be the interim coach with help from associate head coach Khaled Holmes. The school will immediately begin a search that is expected to proceed quickly as spring football practice is scheduled. Former Long Beach Poly coach Raul Lara is considered a top candidate. He is the head coach at St. Anthony, where Brennan was president. Despite winning the Southern Section title and the Open Division state championship last season, there has been internal grumbling about McManus' philosophy of not playing enough backups in games. Mater Dei was already in the process of replacing a number of top students and received transfers from Ohio and Washington in recent weeks. We are saddened to announce the departure of Coach McManus from Mater Dei, Brennan said in a school statement. We wish him the best in his future endeavors. Earlier this week there were rumors that a coaching change might take place. Brennan did not respond when contacted by email on Wednesday. If Brennan goes outside the Mater Dei family for the next head coach, some may consider it risky to open the program to an outsider. Rollinson was head coach from 1989 onwards McManus served as an assistant for 16 years. The program has become one of the most successful in the country. The last time Mater Dei went with an outsider to a major athletics position was the hiring of San Diego native Amanda Waters as athletic director. She was eventually forced out during an investigation into an alleged hazing incident when Rollinson was head coach.

