No. 25 Gators men's tennis brings heartbreaker to Arkansas





The No. 25 Florida Gators men's tennis team (11-10, 5-6 SEC) hit the road Friday to take on the Arkansas Razorbacks (19-9, 5-6 SEC). After a grueling battle, the Razorbacks defeated the Gators 4-3. Arkansas started fast and won a tightly contested doubles point. On Court 3, the Razorbacks' senior tandem of Melvin Manuel and Alan Sau Franco defeated the Gators' freshman duo of Jeremy Jin and Henry Jefferson, 7-5. On Court 1, the No. 31-ranked Florida duo of junior Nate Bonetto and freshman Aidan Kim took on the No. 47-ranked Arkansas duo of sophomore Boo Barun and graduate student Jared Horwood. Barun and Horwood defeated Bonetto and Kim 7-6, securing the doubles point for the Razorbacks. After dropping the doubles point, the Gators got a quick point from Bonetto. The Gators junior dominated Razorbacks senior Stefanos Savva from the first point, winning 6-0, 6-4 on Court 4. On Court 1, Jin, number 52, took on Barun. The first set between the two was exciting. Both boys had momentum shifts throughout the set, but Barun outlasted Jin to win the set 7-5. Things went smoothly for Barun from there, winning the second set 6-1 and putting Arkansas back in the lead of the match. Once again the Gators came back. On Court 6, Gators freshman Kevin Edengren secured his fourth straight singles victory over Razorbacks senior Karlo Kajin, defeating him 6-3, 6-4. The match was now tied at 2-2 and the remaining three matches were all in third sets. Arkansas got its third point from Court 3, where Manuel took on Gator freshman and No. 106 Adhithya Ganesan. Manuel routinely took the first set and won it 6-3. Ganesan found his game in the second set and fought back to win the set 7-5. The third set ended 4-4 as Manuel defeated Ganesan, winning the last two games and winning the set 6-4. With the Razorbacks up 3-2, all attention was turned to Court 5, where Gators sophomore Tanapatt Nirundorn and sophomore Benedikt Emesz were locked in a three-set war. The two split the first two sets and both scored 6-4. Both players played the big points well in the back-and-forth third set, resulting in a tiebreak. Nirundorn led the tiebreak 6-3, as Emesz won the next three points with his back against the wall. At 6-6 Nirundorn fought to close the match 8-6, tying the match at 3-3 and sending attention to Court 2. On Court 2, Kim, ranked 125, faced Razorbacks sophomore and Gerard Planelles, ranked 89th. In a first set that lasted over an hour, Planelles won the tiebreak 7-6. Kim raised his game in the second set and won it 6-3, sending the match to a third set. Planelles got an early service break in the set and that turned out to be the difference. Despite Kim's best efforts, he couldn't break back and fell 6-3. The Gators return home for senior day on Sunday, where they will take on No. 21 South Carolina at 11 a.m. Contact Chandler Hawkes at [email protected]. Follow him on Twitter @HawkesChandler. Do you enjoy what you read? Get content from The Alligator delivered to your inbox The Independent Florida Alligator has been independent of the university since 1971. Your donation today can help #SaveStudentNewsrooms. Please consider giving today.

