10U Saints girls hockey crowned state champions

ST. CLAIR SHORES — The National Hockey League's Original Six style of physical play has evolved across much of hockey. In a sport that is now more about finesse and how fast a skater can shoot, it's a relief to see a team embrace the tough and rugged side of the game.

You probably have a few ideas in your head about what a team that embodies this philosophy would look like, but you probably didn't envision it as a group of 8- to 10-year-old girls.

In the case of the St. Clair Shores (SCS) 10U Saints White, assistant coach and SCS Girls Hockey Director Brian Carrithers said the team's physical play is effective, but also comical in itself.

“It's (the physicality is) not common, and we laugh about it as coaches,” Carrithers said. “It's easier to draw them in than to make them feel it because it's their nature to be a little bit passive. These girls, you throw a puck in the corner and they go out there like bulldogs trying to win the puck battle. It's fun to coach and easy to coach, instead of having more shy girls who are afraid of going into the corner, breaking a nail or getting hurt. These girls are ruthless.”

Carrithers said their lack of fear and hunger for aggressiveness on the ice comes from their older brothers, who also grew up in the Saints hockey organization.

With 16 girls on the team and more than half of them having older brothers who are currently playing hockey, according to Carrithers, the young skaters are making their own mark.

“These younger siblings have come together, and I think they've taken out years of frustration of being bullied by their older brothers on the girls they played against,” Carrithers said.

The Pee Wee version of the 1970s Philadelphia Flyers went through the regular season with a 21-3 record before competing in the Michigan Amateur Hockey Association tournament March 8-10 at Patterson Ice Arena in Grand Rapids.

With a 5-0 victory, the Saints defeated the Detroit Bulldogs 3-1, bringing home the second consecutive state championship for the Saints, who won the title in the 8U division last year.

Before facing the Bulldogs, the Saints had an intense matchup with Grand Rapids' own Fox Motors, who took the Saints to three overtimes and two shootouts before Mia Baratta fired in the winning goal.

The Saints retained most of their 8U roster heading into this season and hope to keep the core together for another run at a championship.

“Given the way things are going, I wouldn't be surprised if we have another one next year,” Carrithers said.

Girls hockey as a whole in the Macomb County region has seen growth in recent years, especially in St. Clair Shores, where the SCS Unified high school girls hockey team competed in their first season this year.

On March 16 at Little Caesars Arena, the Professional Women's Hockey League showcased the Boston-Ottawa battle with 13,736 in attendance, a national record for women's pro hockey.

The SCS Saints were there to see both teams in action, and Carrithers said it was an inspiring moment for his young hockey players.

“Most of our available association went to that game, and they (the PWHL) did really well,” Carrithers said. “The hockey quality was good. It was very exciting for the young girls to see these older girls perform at the highest level.”

The Saints will raise their championship flag at the start of the 2024-2025 fall season at the St. Clair Shores Civic Ice Arena.

Meet the U10 Sinten

SCS Saints 10U Roster: Melena Reynolds, Daisy Eickhorst, Ellie Carrithers, Mia Hunter, Harper Abel, Avery Gray, Emma Gersch, Olivia Gersch, Adalyn Gersch, Peyton Gersch, Abby Kosiara, Ava Guswiler, Bianca Colonese, Emerson Juliano, Liv Gryzenia, Mia Baratta, Rhiannon Cassel.